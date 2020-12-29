Fast News

A 12-year old child has died in the second temblor to hit the country in as many days. N1 news channel says the epicentre was in Petrinja, 50 kilometres from Croatia’s capital Zagreb.

A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia December 29, 2020. (Reuters)

A strong earthquake has hit Croatia, with one dead and injuries reported as well as considerable damages to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital. Video footage showed people being rescued from the rubble.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said on Tuesday an earthquake of 6.4 magnitudes hit 46 kilometres (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb. Initial reports said the earthquake caused wide damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even some entire buildings.

Croatian state broadcaster HRT said a girl died in the earthquake in Petrinja, a town southeast of the capital that was hit hardest by the earthquake.

The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said the quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles).

Ankica Loncarevic shows damages in her home after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, December 28, 2020. (Antonio Bronic / Reuters)

The regional N1 television reported live Tuesday from the town of Petrinja that a collapsed building had fallen on a car. The footage showed firefighters trying to remove the debris from the car, which was buried underneath. The report said a man apparently was in the car when the quake hit. Another one showed footage of rescuers there pulling out a man and a child from debris. Both were alive.

The quake could be felt in the capital Zagreb, where people rushed to the streets.

It was also felt in neighbouring Serbia and Bosnia.

On Monday a magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia, also near Petrinja.

In March, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Zagreb causing one death and injuring 27 people.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies