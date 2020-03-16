Fast News

Coronavirus has infected 162,000 people worldwide and killed over 6,000, but more than 75,000 people have recovered.

Workers wearing protective overalls walk out from the entrance into an exhibition center converted into a transit center for screening oversea arrivals in Beijing on Sunday, on March 15, 2020. (AP)

Monday, March 16, 2020

Mainland China reports 14 more deaths

Mainland China had 16 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 20 a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China so far to 80,860.

The death toll from the outbreak in China had reached 3,213 as of the end of Sunday, up by 14 from the previous day.

In the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak in China, there were 14 new deaths, with the provincial capital of Wuhan accounting for 13 of the fatalities.

South Korea reports 74 new cases

South Korea reported 74 new coronavirus infections on Monday, slightly lower than a day ago, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new cases bring the country's total to 8,236.

The KCDC also reported that 303 more patients had fully recovered and had been released from care. A total of 1,137people have recovered and been released so far.

South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases and the latest numbers are significantly lower than the peak of 909 cases reported on February 29 and slightly down from the 76 recorded on Sunday.

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Czech Republic restricts movement of people

The Czech Republic tightened restrictions on Sunday to combat the new coronavirus outbreak, banning people from moving around except for work, essential shopping and other necessary activities until March 24.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the new measures would take effect from midnight, adding the government recommended doing work from home or taking holidays.

The country of 10.7 million has confirmed 253 cases of the virus with no deaths reported so far.

The restrictions come a day after the government closed most shops and restaurants for at least 10 days.

Other measures include a ban on nearly all international travel from March 16 and closing schools.

Guatemala registers first death from coronavirus

Guatemala has registered its first fatality from coronavirus infection, an elderly man who had recently visited Madrid, Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Sunday.

Monroy told a news conference the 85-year-old man returned from Spain without showing signs of illness and that the country had two other cases of confirmed coronavirus infection.

Puerto Rico decrees night-time curfew

The US territory of Puerto Rico on Sunday ordered a 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM curfew to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the strongest measure yet taken on American soil.

It took effect immediately and lasts until March 30.

"Faced with the possibility of transmission and propagation of the virus, I have ordered the imposition of a curfew for all residents of Puerto Rico," Governor Wanda Vazquez announced in a video message.

"We must take every precaution to ensure that we do not become potential carriers," Vazquez said.

The Caribbean territory of 2.9 million, whose residents are US citizens, also will close many businesses from Sunday until the end of the month, she said.

That includes malls, movie theatres, concert venues, gyms, bars and other businesses that bring together large crowds on the island popular with tourists.

The exceptions will be businesses in the food supply chain, and in the medical care system, as well as drugstores, gas stations, banks, and senior citizens' group homes.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies