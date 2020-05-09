Fast News

The number of coronavirus cases surges past four million with more than 275,000 deaths, according to a tracker. Here are more updates on the pandemic for May 9:

Undertakers wait for the body of a COVID-19 victim at the Caju cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 8, 2020, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Brazil hits new record for daily coronavirus deaths

Brazil registered 10,222 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 751 deaths, the health ministry said.

Daily deaths beat the previous record of 615 on Wednesday.

Overall, Brazil has registered 145,328 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 9,897 deaths.

Mexico reports 1,906 new cases, 199 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,906 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 199 additional fatalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 31,522 and 3,160 deaths.

However, the government has said the real number of infections is significantly higher than the confirmed cases and that deaths are also higher than official numbers show.

Kuwait, Sudan extend Covid-19 curfews

Kuwait and Sudan extended curfews as part of efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Kuwaiti government spokesman Tariq Al Mazram said the restriction was extended to May 30.

The Gulf nation has 7,208 confirmed virus cases, with 47 deaths and 2,466 recoveries.

Sudan extended its curfew in Khartoum province for 10 days beginning May 9, according to National Health Emergency Committee head Siddiq Tawer.

It declared a curfew in the province from April 18 for three weeks.

Sudan confirmed 1,111 Covid-19 cases with 59 fatalities and 102 recoveries.

Yemen deploys 10,000 soldiers to ensure curfew

In Yemen, 10,000 soldiers were commissioned to ensure the implementation of a night curfew in southern Hadhramaut province, according to a statement by the press office of the Hadhramaut Governorate.

The decision was made to provide security and to suppress a revolt as a result of riots and demonstrations against the curfew in parts of the province.

Virus cases rose to 34 in Yemen with seven deaths and one patient having recovered.

Turkey brings back near 800 nationals

More than 800 Turkish nationals were repatriated Friday from Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of an initiative by Ankara amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A specially arranged Turkish Airlines flight with 195 Turks from the UAE landed in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

Separately, 280 Turks were evacuated from Kuwait and landed in Sivas province.

And a total of 302 were brought back from the Netherlands and sent to a dormitory in Ankara, where they will be put under a 14-day quarantine.

After routine health checks, passengers arriving from the UAE and Kuwait were quarantined at dormitories in Tokat and Sinop provinces.

Turkey has repatriated nearly 70,000 nationals from 107 nations, under instructions by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and in coordination with the foreign ministry.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies