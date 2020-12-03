Fast News

Blast reported near southwest city of Bristol in what British media report was a waste water treatment works in Avonmouth.

Emergency responders are seen on the scene of a blast in a warehouse in Avonmouth near Bristol, Britain, on December 3, 2020. (Reuters)

A large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol has caused "multiple casualties", a local British emergency services department said.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was called about the blast reported in Avonmouth and has been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and medics from the South West Ambulance Service.

The service said it had been called to a large explosion at a warehouse in Avonmouth at 11:22 am local time.

It said local crews are attending the scene and that there were "multiple casualties on [the] site."

The Ambulance Services said it is responding to a "serious incident" at the premises on King's Weston Lane.

"We have attended with multiple resources alongside fire service and police personnel," it said.

Officials looking for missing

Witness Jawad Burhan said there was a "helicopter looking for missing people‚" and that police had closed a nearby road leading up to the warehouse, which he believed was being used as a waste centre.

"I heard the sound, I‚'m working beside the building in another warehouse," he said. "After 10 minutes, I saw the helicopter coming and the police."





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies