Warsaw gathers national security council and cabinet following unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles had landed on its territory near Ukrainian border — claims Moscow rejects as "deliberate provocation".

Smoke rises in the distance, amid reports of two explosions, seen from Nowosiolki, Poland, near the border with Ukraine on November 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Poland is putting some military units in a heightened state of readiness, following unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles landed in Poland, a claim Moscow immediately rejected, while two diplomats said NATO ambassadors will meet on Wednesday at the request of Warsaw on basis of the alliance's Article 4.

"There has been a decision to raise the state of readiness of some combat units and other uniformed services," Poland government's spokesperson Piotr Muller told reporters on Tuesday.

Muller did not mention the reports of missiles but said there had been an explosion in eastern Poland in which two Polish citizens were killed.

"Our services are on the ground at the moment working out what happened," he said after an emergency security council meeting in Warsaw.

Polish media reported that the explosion occurred in a farm building in the village of Przewodow near the border with Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda also spoke to US President Joe Biden and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and officials said Poland was considering whether to call urgent consultations with NATO leaders under the alliance's Article 4.

Poland activates NATO's 4th article – invoked by member countries to discuss territorial and security threats with other bloc members; NATO envoys to meet on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/b9brQxHrh9 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 15, 2022

Russian denial

Article 4 of the NATO Treaty states that consultations can be called when any NATO member feels their "territorial integrity, political independence or security" are at risk.

"We are verifying the rationale for the use of Article 4," said Jacek Siewiera, head of Poland's national security council office.

"We are in very intensive contacts with key allies," he said.

Two European diplomats however told the Reuters news agency that NATO ambassadors will meet on Wednesday at the request of Poland.

One of the diplomats said the alliance would act cautiously and needed time to verify how exactly the incident happened.

Russia rejected unconfirmed reports as "deliberate provocation".

Statements of Polish media and officials about the alleged fall of "Russian" missiles are a "deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation," Russia said.

Polish government talks come after a wave of missile strikes across Ukraine which plunged seven million homes into darkness.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video statement that Russia had fired 85 missiles at energy facilities across the country.

Suspected Russian missile hits Poland, a NATO nation. Do not escalate this war. We want peace, not World War III. Humanity depends on it. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) November 15, 2022

US looking into media reports

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder earlier said the US was "looking into" media reports that two Russian missiles had landed inside Poland but was not able to corroborate the reports.

Earlier, Radio Lublin of Poland reported that emergency officials and army troops have reached the scene of the explosion in the Lublin district.

"The causes of this incident are not known at the moment," Marcin Lebiedowicz, spokesperson of the local State Fire Service office, told Radio Lublin.

"We have received a report of an explosion at the yard. Upon arrival, we confirm that something like this has happened. Two people died on the spot. At the moment, we are securing the scene of the incident and lighting the area of action," Lebiedowicz added.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies