The total number of global Covid-19 deaths has exceeded 283,000 with more than 4.1 million infections, according to a tracker. Here are more coronavirus-related developments for May 10:

A shopkeeper cleans his shop in a market after the government eased the nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on May 11, 2020. (AFP)

Monday, May 11, 2020

New Zealand to ease some restrictions from Thursday

New Zealand will allow restaurants, cafes, cinemas, malls and travel within the country to resume from Thursday as it eases most restrictions that were put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Schools can open from May 18 while bars can only reopen by May 21, Ardern said.

Gatherings would be limited to 10 people, she said.

Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported six new cases, bringing its total to 3,015 cases since the outbreak began in January. The death toll remained at 56, while 2,796 patients have recovered.

The new cases were all in Thailand's southern provinces, including four on the tourist island of Phuket and one each in Narathiwat and Yala provinces, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Daily new cases in the single digits have prompted Thailand to begin cautiously reopening some businesses that had been closed to slow the spread of the virus.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 357 to 169,575 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 357 to 169,575, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 22 to 7,417, the tally showed.

Japan could end state of emergency for regions with stable cases

Japan could lift a state-of-emergency in many regions this week if new virus cases are under control, the economy minister said, as it inches towards a gradual return of economic activity.

The state of emergency, in place since last month, gives governors of the 47 prefectures stronger legal authority to urge people to stay at home and businesses to close, but there are no fines or arrests for non-compliance.

The government last week extended the emergency to the end of May, saying it would reassess the situation on May 14.

China reports 17 more cases

China reported 17 new Covid-19 cases for May 10, rising from a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase since April 28, according to official data published on Monday.

Of the new cases, seven were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, compared with two imported infections on May 9.

Five of the new cases were reported in the central city of Wuhan, where the outbreak first emerged in late 2019, marking the highest since March 11.

The total case toll now stands at 82,918 and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.

The number of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, those who were infected but not exhibiting symptoms, fell to 12 on May 10 compared with 20 reported a day earlier.

Panama's cases rise to nearly 8,500, deaths up to 244

Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Panama reached 8,448, a rise of 166 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by seven to 244, the health ministry said.

Yemen reports 17 new cases, total now at 51

Yemen reported 17 new coronavirus cases and one death, raising the total number of infections to 51 and total fatalities to eight, the emergency coronavirus committee of Yemen's Saudi-backed government said on Twitter.

The committee said there are 10 new cases in Aden, three in Hadhramaut, two in Lahaj and two in Taiz.

Chief of US National Guard in limbo after conflicting tests

The chief of the US National Guard, which is at the leading edge of the domestic military response to the coronavirus, is in limbo after testing positive and negative in conflicting tests this weekend, officials said on Sunday.

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that in addition to General Joseph Lengyel from the National Guard, the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday had come in contact with a family member who was coronavirus positive.

Gilday tested negative for the coronavirus but would quarantine himself as a precaution.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies