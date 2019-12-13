Fast News

Police were unable to say if the blast in the city of Blankenburg was deliberately set off or if it was an accident.

Smoke billows out of an apartment building after an explosion in Blankenburg, Germany on December 13, 2019. (Reuters)

One person was killed and at least 25 people were injured in an explosion on Friday at a residential building in the German city of Blankenburg.

Several of those hurt suffered severe injuries, according to a police spokesman, adding that it was too early to identify the dead.

The explosion struck at around 0800GMT at a five-storey building with 60 apartments, sending splinters flying up to 60 metres away.

Residents in the building have been evacuated, police said, adding that a nearby kindergarten has also been cleared.

Source: AFP