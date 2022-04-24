Fast News

Political newcomer and leader of the new Freedom Movement party Robert Golob is ahead of Conservative PM Janez Jansa in parliamentary elections, promising a "referendum on democracy."

Golob has the backing of several centre-left opposition parties with whose help he could form a majority in the 90-member parliament. (AFP)

A small liberal party led by political newcomer Robert Golob leads Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa's conservatives in parliamentary elections, an exit poll has shown, amid concerns over rule-of-law issues in the deeply polarised EU member.

Freedom Movement (GS) garnered 35.8 percent of the vote on Sunday, compared to 22.5 percent for three-time premier Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), according to exit polls.

Analysts say concerns over the rule of law have boosted the opposition in the Alpine ex-Yugoslav state with a population of about two million.

Golob, a 55-year-old former power company manager, has promised to restore "normality" and billed the elections as a "referendum on democracy".

Tens of thousands of people have attended regular anti-government rallies since Jansa took power in March 2020.

Jansa, 63, an admirer of former US President Donald Trump, has campaigned on promises of stability.

'Breaking point'

Uros Esih, a columnist at one of Slovenia's leading dailies Delo, said ahead of the elections that they represented a "breaking point" with "liberal and illiberal political forces clashing" in Slovenia.

"I hope the situation will change…It is obvious that most of the people are not satisfied with this government and the way it's governing," Sara Rigler, a 21-year-old psychology student, said at a polling station in the capital Ljubljana.

The rise of Golob began when he took over a small Green party in January, renaming it Freedom Movement (GS).

Golob also has the backing of several centre-left opposition parties with whose help he could be able to form a majority in the 90-member parliament.

Analysts have been expecting an increased turnout with voters turning against Jansa's style.

At 1400 GMT, 49.3 percent of the 1.7 million electorate had voted - compared to 34.4 percent who turned out by same time in the last parliamentary elections in 2018, the Electoral Commission said.

His image in the last two years has also been hurt by rows with Brussels over his moves to suspend funding to the national news agency and drag out the appointment of prosecutors to the bloc's new anti-graft body.

