The contest is expected to be the closest since Prime Minister Viktor Orban took power in 2010, thanks to Hungary's six main opposition parties forming a united front against his right-wing Fidesz party.

Recent polls suggest a tight race but gives the ruling side a slight lead. (AP)

Polls have opened across Hungary as voters are faced with a choice: taking a chance on a diverse coalition of opposition parties, or granting nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban a fourth consecutive term in office.

Recent polls suggest a tight race in the European country but give Fidesz a slight lead, making it likely that undecided voters will determine the victor in Sunday's vote.

Yet opposition parties pointed out structural impediments to defeating Orban, highlighting pro-government bias in the public media and domination of commercial news outlets by Orban allies.

The six-party opposition coalition, United For Hungary, has asked voters to support its efforts to introduce a new political culture based on pluralistic governance and mended alliances with the EU and NATO.

Its candidate for prime minister, Peter Marki-Zay, has promised to bring an end to what he alleges is government corruption, and to raise living standards by increasing funding to health care and education systems.

Controversial leader

Orban, a fierce critic of immigration, has garnered the admiration of right-wing nationalists across Europe and North America.

In his frequent battles with the EU, he has portrayed the 27-member bloc as an oppressive regime reminiscent of the Soviet occupiers that dominated Hungary for more than 40 years in the 20th century.

A proponent of what he calls “illiberal democracy,” Orban has taken many of Hungary’s democratic institutions under his control.

He has bucked attempts to draw some of his policies into line with EU rules.

Those policies, including what critics view as misuse of EU funds, have put him at odds with Brussels and resulted in billions of dollars in EU funding being withheld from his government.

While Orban had earlier campaigned on divisive social and cultural issues, the tone of the campaign was dramatically shifted by Russia's attacks on neighbouring Ukraine.

Orban, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has insisted that Hungary must remain neutral and maintain its close economic ties with Moscow, including continuing to import Russian gas and oil.

But the opposition has called for Hungary to support its embattled neighbour and act in lockstep with its EU and NATO partners.

Source: AP