Italy records its biggest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus, which has now claimed over 6,000 lives worldwide. This is what's happening on March 16:

A man wearing a protective mask walks outside a mall in Manila, Philippines on March 16, 2020. (Aaron Favila / AP)

Monday, March 16, 2020

The Philippines imposed strict home quarantine measures

The Philippines announced stringent self-quarantine measures and halted work and transport across its main island of Luzon.

The government would with immediate effect compel people to remain in their homes and reliant on deliveries of food and medical supplies, while transport and work would be suspended except for essential services, Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

"The president's ultimate goal is to save ourselves from ourselves," Panelo said in a television interview.

The measures, if implemented fully, would be among the strictest in place in Asia, as the country grapples to contain an outbreak that has seen confirmed cases rise to 140 – from only three cases 10 days ago – with 12 deaths.

France says situation 'deteriorating very fast'

The coronavirus outbreak in France is "very worrying" and "deteriorating very fast", the head of the country's health service said.

"The number of cases double every three days," Jerome Salomon said on France Inter. "I want our citizens to realise that there are people who are sick, who are in intensive care and that (their number) runs into hundreds."

According to the latest official figures published on Sunday, France has had 127 coronavirus deaths and 5,423 confirmed cases.

First US sailor aboard a warship tests positive for coronavirus

A US sailor aboard a warship ship tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time, the US Navy said on Sunday.

The Navy said the sailor was quarantined at home and that personnel who had been in close contact with the sailor have been notified and are in self-isolation at their homes.

"None of them is aboard the ship currently. US Navy ships conduct routine, daily cleanliness procedures geared toward health, wellness and the prevention of communicable disease spread," the Navy said in a statement.

The sailor had been assigned to the USS Boxer, the Navy said.

US enters slow shutdown

US governors and mayors were closing restaurants, bars, and schools as the nation sank deeper into chaos over the crisis.

Travellers returning home from overseas trips were stuck in line for hours at major airports for screenings, causing them to be crammed into just the kind of crowded spaces that public health officials have been urging people to avoid.

President Donald Trump sought to calm a jittery nation by declaring that the government has “tremendous control” over the situation and urging people to stop the panic buying of grocery staples that has depleted the shelves of stores around the country.

Gun stores started seeing a similar run on weapons and ammunition as the panic intensified.

Mainland China reports 14 more deaths

Mainland China had 16 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 20 a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China so far to 80,860.

The death toll from the outbreak in China had reached 3,213 as of the end of Sunday, up by 14 from the previous day.

In the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak in China, there were 14 new deaths, with the provincial capital of Wuhan accounting for 13 of the fatalities.

South Korea reports 74 new cases

South Korea reported 74 new coronavirus infections on Monday, slightly lower than a day ago, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new cases bring the country's total to 8,236.

The KCDC also reported that 303 more patients had fully recovered and had been released from care. A total of 1,137people have recovered and been released so far.

South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases and the latest numbers are significantly lower than the peak of 909 cases reported on February 29 and slightly down from the 76 recorded on Sunday.

New York and Los Angeles close down restaurants and bars

New York and Los Angeles on Sunday ordered all its bars and restaurants to close except for take-outs, in the latest dramatic shutdown as authorities worldwide struggle to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered all restaurants, bars and night clubs to close in effort to slow spread of coronavirus.

"I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement, calling for "a wartime mentality."

"Nightclubs, movie theatres, small theatre houses, and concert venues must all close."

New York has already banned gatherings of more than 500 people, including in Broadway theatres.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies