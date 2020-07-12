Fast News

Exit poll shows Andrzej Duda leading by a small margin against Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, starting tense wait for official results.

President Duda says the turnout was nearly 70 percent, which would be a record high for a presidential election in the 30 years since Poland threw off communism. (AFP)

An exit poll for Poland's presidential runoff has shown a race that is too close to call between the conservative, populist incumbent, and the liberal, pro-Europe mayor of Warsaw, a battle that reflects the deep divisions in this European Union nation.

Duda, a right-wing populist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, was on 50.4 percent in the poll by Ipsos published just after polls closed at 1900 GMT on Sunday.

Duda's rival, liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who has promised to heal ties with Brussels by rolling back a controversial reform of the judiciary, was shown just behind on 49.6 percent.

But the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points, meaning it's not yet possible to say with certainty which 48-year-old candidate won.

Duda versus Trzaskowski

Duda, who is backed by the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party and the government, campaigned on traditional values and social spending in this mostly Catholic nation as he sought a second 5-year term.

Trzaskowski, a former European Parliament lawmaker, jumped into the race relatively late to oppose Duda's denigration of urban liberals, the LGBT community, and other minorities and to counter the erosion of democratic rights under the ruling party.

He represented the centrist opposition Civic Platform party, which was in power from 2007 to 2015.

If Duda is reelected, the populist Law and Justice party will keep a close ally in the president and maintain its hold on almost all key instruments of power in the nation of 38 million people.

A win for Trzaskowski would give him the power to veto laws passed by the ruling conservatives and give Poland a less contentious relationship with European Union officials.

Record-high voter turnout?

Duda said the turnout was nearly 70 percent, which would be a record high for a presidential election in the 30 years since Poland threw off communism, embraced democracy, and later gained membership in NATO and the EU.

If confirmed by election officials, the high turnout is a sign of the great importance that many Poles placed on Sunday’s vote.

Duda thanked his supporters and called the high turnout "a beautiful testimony of our democracy."

To those supporting Trzaskowski, it was possibly a last chance to halt an erosion of the rule of law under Duda and the ruling party, both in power since 2015.

At an election night event, Trzaskowski said he still believed the numbers could turn in his favour.

He did not say why, but the exit poll does not reflect the votes cast from abroad, and a majority of them were expected to go to Trzaskowski.

"All the votes just need to be counted which, in truth, will make this evening a nerve-wracking one for everyone in Poland," Trzaskowski said.

"But I am absolutely convinced when we count each vote, we will be victorious and we will definitely win.”

Distanced queues

Long, snaking queues formed at polling stations as social distancing measures were used to stem infections.

Voters also had to wear masks, use hand sanitisers and their own pens, plus give priority to pensioners, pregnant women, and voters with children.

The election had been due to be held in May but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Duda's support has slipped considerably since then, partly because of the virus fallout, which is pushing Poland into its first recession since communism fell.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies