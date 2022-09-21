Fast News

President Vladimir Putin's announcement comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on joining Russia.

Putin says he has signed a decree on the partial mobilisation, which is due to start on Wednesday. (AA Archive)

President Vladimir Putin has announced "partial" mobilisation in Russia, in an escalation of what Moscow calls its military operation in Ukraine.

"I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Defence Ministry and of the General Staff to conduct partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation," Putin said during a televised address to the nation on Wednesday.

The Russian leader said he had signed a decree on the partial mobilisation, which is due to start on Wednesday.

“We are talking about partial mobilisation, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience,” he added.

Putin’s address to the nation came a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia as the conflict reaches nearly seven months.

'Not a bluff'

Putin added that Russia will use all available means to protect its territory, accusing the West of seeking to "destroy" the country.

"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff," he said.

The Kremlin-backed efforts to annex the four Ukraine regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate fighting following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.

The referendums, which have been expected to take since the first months of the fighting, will start on Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

