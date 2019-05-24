Theresa May's announcement to resign as British prime minister on June 7 sparks a flurry of reactions.

British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she delivers a statement regarding her resignation in London, Britain. May 24, 2019. (Reuters)

British Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation looks likely to make UK's looming departure from the EU even more difficult, with some suggesting a hard or "no-deal" Brexit is now almost inevitable.

Here are the main reactions to the announcement that she will step down as leader of the Conservative Party, and hence also as Prime Minister, on June 7.

European Union

The EU said the resignation does nothing to change its position on the Brexit withdrawal deal agreed with Britain.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker noted May's decision "without personal joy," a spokeswoman said, adding that the council of EU leaders has "set out its position" on the Brexit deal.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, tweeted that he "would like to express my full respect for @theresa_may and for her determination, as Prime Minister, in working towards the #UK's orderly withdrawal from the EU".

Theresa May is right to resign. She's now accepted what the country's known for months: she can't govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party.



Whoever becomes the new Tory leader must let the people decide our country’s future, through an immediate General Election. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 24, 2019

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said he felt sorry for May.

"I feel badly for Theresa. I like her very much. She is a good woman," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn as he prepared to set off on a trip to Japan.

"She's a good woman. She worked very hard. She's very strong."

Boris Johnson

One of the leading contenders to succeed May, Britain's former foreign minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "A very dignified statement from @theresa_may. Thank you for your stoical service to our country and the Conservative Party. It is now time to follow her urgings: to come together and deliver Brexit."

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed May for her "courageous work" in seeking to implement Brexit in the interests of her country while showing respect for Britain's European partners.

But the Elysee statement added, "The principles of the EU will continue to apply, with the priority on the smooth functioning of the EU, and this requires a rapid clarification."

"At a time of an important choice, votes of rejection that do not offer an alternative project will lead to an impasse."

Leo Varadkar

The election of a new prime minister in Britain may lead to a new phase in Brexit negotiations that could be "very dangerous" for Ireland, its Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

"We may see the election of a Eurosceptic prime minister who wants to repudiate the withdrawal agreement and go for no deal or we may even see a new British government that wants to see a closer relationship with the EU and goes for a second referendum," Varadkar told Ireland's Virgin Media News.

"But whatever happens we are going to hold our nerve. We are going to strengthen and build our alliances across the European Union and we will make sure that we see Ireland through this."

Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel noted May's decision "with respect," saying they shared a "good and trusting" working relationship, according to her spokeswoman.

Pledging to keep working with May in the same spirit as long as she is in office, Merkel noted Berlin "wishes to maintain close cooperation and a close relationship with the British government," spokeswoman Martina Fietz said.

Fietz declined to comment on how the resignation could affect Brexit, as "the development depends essentially on domestic political developments in Britain."

Nigel Farage

Anti-EU populist Nigel Farage, whose Brexit Party is leading opinion polls in Britain, blamed May for misjudging the mood of her country by trying to preserve close trade ties with the bloc.

"It is difficult not to feel for Mrs May, but politically she misjudged the mood of the country and her party. Two Tory leaders have now gone whose instincts were pro-EU," he wrote in a tweet, referring to May and her predecessor David Cameron.

Kremlin

In Moscow, the Kremlin said that May's premiership has been a very difficult time for Russia's relations with Britain.

"Mrs May's stint as prime minister has come during a very difficult period in our bilateral relations," said President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Spain

The Madrid government warned that a no-deal Brexit now appears almost inevitable.

"Under these circumstances, a hard Brexit appears to be a reality that is near impossible to stop," Spanish government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa told reporters, adding that the British government and parliament would be "solely responsible for a no-deal exit [from the EU] and its consequences."

