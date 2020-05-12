Fast News

The global pandemic has killed more than 292,000 people and infected over 4.3 million as countries ease curbs. Here are more coronavirus-related developments for May 13:

A man wearing a mask walks past a mural in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on May 12, 2020. (AFP)

Wednesday, May 13

Researchers revise US death forecast upward again

A newly revised coronavirus mortality model predicts more than 147,000 Americans will die from Covid-19 by early August, up nearly 10,000 from the last projection, as restrictions for curbing the pandemic are increasingly relaxed, researchers said.

The latest forecast from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) reflects "key drivers of viral transmission like changes in testing and mobility, as well as easing of distancing policies," the report said.

US Senate threatens sanctions on China

US Republican senators proposed legislation that would empower President Donald Trump to slap sanctions on China if Beijing does not give a "full accounting" for the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Chinese Communist Party must be held accountable for the detrimental role they played in this pandemic," said Senator Jim Inhofe, one of the sponsors of the "Covid-19 Accountability Act."

"Their outright deception of the origin and spread of the virus cost the world valuable time and lives as it began to spread," he said in a statement.

Brazil coronavirus cases surpass Germany

Brazil's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 177,589, according to the health ministry, surpassing Germany's 170,508 confirmed cases of the disease.

Brazil also declared 881 deaths in the last 24 hours, a record for a single day.

There were 9,258 new cases registered in the 24-hour period.

Mexico to present plan for return to 'new normal'

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he will present plans on Wednesday to reopen the country and the economy after several weeks of quarantine measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

"Tomorrow we will lay out the plan to return to the new normal," Obrador said at a regular news conference.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies