Albanian President Ilir Meta moved to cancel the elections saying they would be undemocratic without the opposition, but the Prime Minister Edi Rama refused to do so.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama casts his ballot at a polling station near Tirana, Albania June 30, 2019 (Reuters)

The ruling Socialist party in Albania has received the most votes in disputed local elections.

The opposition boycotted the election, in which 21.6 percent of eligible voters turned out, and now they're refusing to recognise the results.

Main opposition parties are demanding the Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama resigns over corruption and previous election fraud.

TRT World's Aksel Zaimovic has more from Tirana.

