Fast News

Kremlin security council convened to discuss the independence request of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of neighbouring Ukraine amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Calls for recognition from the rebels came as the Ukraine crisis escalates, with fears mounting that Russia is paving the way for an all-out invasion. (AP)

Moscow has been considering recognising the independence of east Ukraine's two separatist republics according to Russian President Vladimir Putin - a step that would further escalate the Ukraine crisis.

Putin made his remarks on Monday during an unscheduled meeting of Russia's security council, which brings together the country's most senior defence and security officials.

"Our goal is to listen to our colleagues and determine our next steps in this direction, bearing in mind both the appeals of the leaders of the DNR and LNR," Putin said, using the acronyms for the two separatist regions. "The decision will be taken today".

The rebel leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk made a coordinated appeal to Putin for Moscow to recognise their independence earlier on Monday.

The Russian parliament has also asked Putin to recognise the pro-Moscow separatist territories, which declared themselves independent of Kiev's rule after Ukraine's 2014 pro-EU revolution.

READ MORE: Biden, Putin agree to meet in France-brokered summit over Ukraine

'A gross violation of international law'

The looming decision over recognition of the territories comes as the Ukraine conflict escalated sharply earlier on Monday, with Moscow claiming it had killed five Ukrainian "saboteurs" that crossed its border. Kiev dismissed it as the latest in a series of fakes.

Calls for recognition from the rebels came as the Ukraine crisis escalated sharply on Monday, with fears mounting that Russia is paving the way for an all-out invasion of its western neighbour.

"I ask you to recognise the sovereignty and independence of the Lugansk People's Republic," separatist Leonid Pasechnik said in a video aired on Russian state television.

Denis Pushilin, the rebel head of the Donetsk People's Republic, made a similar appeal. "On behalf of all the people of the Donetsk People's Republic, we ask you to recognise the Donetsk People's Republic as an independent, democratic legal and social state," he said.

Leaders of the separatist regions also pleaded for friendship treaties envisaging military aid to protect them from what they described as an ongoing Ukrainian military offensive.

Ukrainian authorities deny launching an offensive and accuse Russia of provocation amid intensifying shelling along the line of contact that separates the two sides.

The Kremlin initially signalled its reluctance to recognise the regions as independent, arguing that would effectively shatter a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine.

Washington has said that Moscow's recognition of the territories would "constitute a gross violation of international law."

The West accuses Russia of preparing to attack Ukraine after surrounding it with more than 150,000 troops. Russia has denied planning an invasion.

READ MORE: Separatists evacuate civilians as tensions between Russia, Ukraine simmers

Source: TRTWorld and agencies