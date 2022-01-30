Fast News

Russia has long resented NATO's granting membership to countries that were once part of the Soviet Union or were in its sphere of influence as members of the Warsaw Pact.

Two territories in eastern Ukraine have been under the control of Russia-backed rebels since 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. (Reuters)

Russia's foreign minister has said that NATO wants to pull Ukraine into the alliance, amid escalating tensions over NATO expansion and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.

NATO “has already come close to Ukraine. They also want to drag this country there,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday in reference to the alliance.

“Although everyone understands that Ukraine is not ready and could make no contribution to strengthening NATO security."

Russia's massing of an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade.

Russia in turn demands that NATO promise never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, and to stop the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

Challenging NATO

In comments on state television, Lavrov also underlined Russia's contention that NATO expansion is a threat because it has engaged in offensive actions outside its member countries.

“It is difficult to call it defensive. Do not forget that they bombed Yugoslavia for almost three months, invaded Libya, violating the UN Security Council resolution, and how they behaved in Afghanistan,” he said.

The US and NATO have formally rejected Russia's demands about halting NATO expansion, although Washington outlined areas where discussions are possible, offering hope that there could be a way to avoid war.

