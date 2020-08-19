Fast News

European Union leaders seek to pile pressure on President Lukashenko who has been accused of rigging elections to win a sixth term, the results of which exiled opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya claims are fraudulent.

Striking workers of potash producer Belaruskali take part in a protest against presidential election results, in Salihorsk (Soligorsk), Belarus. August 19, 2020. (Reuters)

European Union leaders are weighing sanctions against Belarus officials at an emergency teleconference on the crisis brewing in the pro-Kremlin country. The EU's show of support comes as Russia warns against foreign interference.

The EU believes that the results of the August 9 polls, which handed President Alexander Lukashenko his sixth term with 80 percent of the vote, “have been falsified". The 27-nation bloc is preparing a list of Belarus officials who could be blacklisted from Europe over their roles in alleged election fraud and protest crackdowns.

“Our message is clear. Violence has to stop and a peaceful and inclusive dialogue has to be launched. The leadership of Belarus must reflect the will of the people,” European Council President Charles Michel tweeted on Wednesday, minutes after the summit he is chairing got underway.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, also tweeted: “The people of Belarus have the right to a result that accurately reflects their vote. The EU, including the Netherlands, can't accept the results of these elections.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said there was no need for outside mediation over the unrest in Belarus and accused foreign powers of using the crisis to interfere in Belarus.

Lavrov said on Wednesday the statements by European Union countries were driven by geopolitics and that he hoped the Belarusian opposition would be ready to enter into talks with the authorities in Belarus.

The Russian top diplomat's statement came after Belarusian presidential challenger Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urged European Union leaders not to recognise what she called fraudulent election results, saying longtime leader Lukashenko had lost all legitimacy.

Tsikhanouskaya was speaking from exile in neighbouring Lithuania before the emergency EU summit.

Tsikhanouskaya said she was the rightful winner of the election and wants new elections to be held under some kind of international supervision.

"I call on you not to recognise these fraudulent elections," Tsikhanouskaya said, speaking in English in a video address. "Mr Lukashenko has lost all legitimacy in the eyes of our nation and the world."

Wave of strikes

Authorities in Belarus on Wednesday resumed detentions of protesters taking to the streets to demand the resignation of Lukashenko.

Several dozen people were detained in front of the Minsk Tractor Factory, where workers have been on strike since Monday, Sergei Dylevsky, leader of the factory’s strike committee, said. The country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that police detained only two pr

Lukashenko is struggling to contain the protests and a wave of strikes that pose the biggest challenge to his 26-year-old hold on power. He denies rigging the election to secure a sixth term.

Attention is firmly focused on how Russia will respond to the biggest political crisis facing an ex-Soviet neighbour since 2014 in Ukraine, when Moscow intervened militarily after a friendly leader was toppled by public protests.

Flight tracking data showed that a Russian government plane used to carry senior government officials, including the head of the FSB security service, had made a quick flight to Belarus and back, landing in Moscow early on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has offered Lukashenko military help if needed, spoke by phone to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel.

He warned Merkel and Macron against foreign meddling in the affairs of Belarus, a close Russian ally that carries Russian energy exports to the West and is viewed by Moscow as a strategic buffer against the EU and NATO.

'Belarus is not Europe'

The EU's Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said the bloc would take into account the nature of Minsk's relationship with Russia.

"Belarus is not Europe, it is on border of Europe, between Europe and Russia, and the situation is not comparable to Ukraine or Georgia.

Belarus is really strongly connected with Russia and the majority of the population is favourable to close links with Russia," he said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has offered to visit Minsk in her role as incoming chair of the OSCE, a security body that includes both Western countries and former Soviet states, and often mediates in the region.

Linde said she had spoken with Tsikhanouskaya who was "very positive" in her reaction to the offer of mediation by the OSCE.

The protests have spread to some of the country's major industrial plants that underpin Lukashenko's Soviet-style economic model.

Local media reported that security forces had taken control of a 19th century theatre in Minsk that became a flashpoint for protests after its director, a former Belarusian diplomat, was fired after speaking out in favour of the protests.

