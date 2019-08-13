President Donald Trump said the US is learning "much" from a deadly blast during a Russian missile test that caused elevated radiation levels.

A woman holds roses as she and other people gather for the funerals of five Russian nuclear engineers killed by a rocket explosion in Sarov, Russia on August 12, 2019. (AP)

Radiation levels in the Russian city of Severodvinsk rose by up to 16 times on August 8 after an accident that authorities said involved a rocket test on a sea platform, Russia's state weather agency said on Tuesday, the TASS news agency reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry initially said background radiation had remained normal after the incident on Thursday, but city authorities in Severodvinsk in northern Russia said there had been a brief spike in radiation levels.

Greenpeace has said radiation levels rose by 20 times.

Russia's state weather agency, Rosgidromet, said on Tuesday that it believed radiation levels had risen by four to 16 times.

President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States is learning "much" from a deadly blast during a Russian missile test that caused elevated radiation levels.

"The United States is learning much from the failed missile explosion in Russia. We have similar, though more advanced, technology," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"The Russian 'Skyfall' explosion has people worried about the air around the facility, and far beyond. Not good!" the president tweeted.

Experts have linked the blast, which killed at least five people, to the 9M730 Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, known by NATO as SSC-X-9 Skyfall and touted by President Vladimir Putin earlier this year.

Trump's assertion that the US had similar technology was quickly challenged by American expert Joe Cirincione.

"This is bizarre. We do not have a nuclear-powered cruise missile program," Cirincione tweeted.

"We tried to build one, in the 1960s, but it was too crazy, too unworkable, too cruel even for those nuclear nuts Cold War years," he wrote.

Russian Defence Ministry initially reported the explosion at the navy's testing range near the village of Nyonoksa in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region killed two people and injured six others.

The state-controlled Rosatom nuclear corporation then said over the weekend that the blast also killed five of its workers and injured three others. It's not clear what the final toll is.

Five Rosatom staff members died and a further three were injured in a tragic accident during liquid propulsion system tests involving isotopes at a military facility in Arkhangelsk region. We offer our deepest condolences and all possible support to their families and friends. — Rosatom Global (@RosatomGlobal) August 10, 2019

Thousands of people attended the funerals on Monday of five Russian nuclear engineers killed by an explosion as they tested a new rocket engine, a tragedy that fueled radiation fears and raised questions about a secretive weapons program.

The engineers, who died Thursday, were laid to rest Monday in Sarov, which hosts Russia's main nuclear weapons research centre, where they worked. Flags flew at half-staff in the city 370 kilometres (230 miles) east of Moscow that has been a base for Russia's nuclear weapons program since the late 1940s.

The coffins were displayed at Sarov's main square before being driven to a cemetery.

