Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is being denied access to legal representation, his lawyer says, as Moscow rejects calls to release him, telling Western countries not to distract their own citizens from domestic problems.

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is seen at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport upon arrival from Berlin on January 17, 2021. (AFP)

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is being held by police "illegally" and denied access to a lawyer, his foundation has said after he was detained at a Moscow airport on arrival from Germany provoking EU powers to condemn his arrest.

"Navalny is a Russian citizen. He was illegally detained. Lawyers are not allowed to see him," his Anti-Corruption Foundation wrote on Twitter on Monday, after he returned from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning.

Navalny lawyer Olga Mikhailova told the Echo of Moscow radio station she was not being permitted to see her client, who was being held at a police station near the airport.

"I am not being allowed into the building of the police department in the district of Khimki," she said.

Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter that two of the opposition leader's lawyers had been allowed to enter the police building, but that they were not given access to him.

It is appalling that Alexey Navalny, the victim of a despicable crime, has been detained by Russian authorities. He must be immediately released.



Rather than persecuting Mr Navalny Russia should explain how a chemical weapon came to be used on Russian soil. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) January 18, 2021

EU powers seek Navalny's release

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned his arrest as "appalling", and called for the Kremlin critic's release.

Europen Union and Germany also demanded Moscow immediately release him.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen also joined the international chorus of condemnation of Russia's arrest of Navalny and demanded his release.

"I condemn the detention of Alexei Navalny," she said.

"The Russian authorities must immediately release him and ensure his safety."

Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, also repeated Brussels' call for an independent investigation into an attempt on Navalny's life.

EU countries distracting from domestic issues

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Western countries' expressions of outrage over the detention of Navalny were designed to distract their own citizens from domestic problems.

"It looks like Western politicians see this as an opportunity to divert attention from the deepest crisis the liberal development model has found itself in," he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies