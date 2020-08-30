Fast News

A French lieutenant colonel suspected of transmitting documents to the Russian secret services.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following the first weekly cabinet meeting after summer vacation break, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. August 26, 2020. (Charles Platiau / Reuters)

French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly has said that a senior officer was placed under investigation over a suspected breach of security.

According to Europe 1 radio, a French lieutenant colonel, based in Italy and stationed with NATO, is accused of treason after being suspected of transmitting "ultra-sensitive" documents to the Russian secret services.

Asked to comment on the report, Parly said on Sunday that the ministry had informed prosecutors about the case. She did not elaborate on what the officer was suspected of having done.

"We have taken all the necessary safeguard measures," adding that a judicial procedure is underway after the breaches.

France investing in space defence

According to Europe 1, the officer was detained by the French security agency when he was about to return to Italy and was remanded in custody at "La Sante" prison in Paris.

Parly also said on Sunday that France is putting “massive investment” into military activities in space – notably after a 2018 incident in which a Russian satellite cosied up to a French one in an apparent effort to eavesdrop on secure military communications.

