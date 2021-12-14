Fast News

Hungarian police arrested the driver after he drove a car, carrying 10 migrants, into a house, killing at least seven people near the Serbian border.

Hungarian police said the car carrying migrants refused to stop for a check and attempted to avoid them by speeding away before the fatal crash. (Reuters)

At least seven people have been killed and four injured when a car with a Serbian licence plate carrying migrants crashed into a house in Hungary.

The driver saw that police were checking cars in the village of Morahalom near the Serbian border and attempted to avoid them by speeding away, police told MTI, a Hungarian news agency, on Tuesday.

The car, which was carrying 10 migrants and headed towards the town of Szeged, then crashed into a house and rolled over on Monday.

Police said that the driver, who was also injured, was detained and proceedings against him would be launched for people trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident.

Corridor to western Europe

Hungary is ready to open a corridor for migrants to go to western Europe, the country’s premier said last month.

Viktor Orban said Hungary will not change its stance on the issue and is ready to open a corridor for migrants to go to Austria, Germany and even Sweden but it rejects Brussels' attempt to impose its opinion on Hungary.

Orban said that Budapest fenced its borders in 2015 to prevent the entry of migrants, and Greece, Bulgaria, Spain, Slovenia, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland followed suit.

He pointed out that migration has been on the rise recently and 92,000 illegal border entries were prevented from January 1 to October.

He said that figure was 21,000 during the same period in 2020.

