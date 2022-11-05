Fast News

At least 13 people were killed in a blaze after a flare gun was set off during a dispute.

The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire. (Russian Emergencies Ministry / Reuters)

At least 13 people were killed after a fire broke out at a restaurant and bar housed in a warehouse in the Russian city of Kostroma. The incident happened as someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute.

"According to preliminary information, 13 people fell victim to the fire," local governor Sergei Sitnikov said on Telegram app on Saturday.

Sitnikov said that the blaze at the restaurant, called Poligon, was put out at around 7:30 am (0430 GMT).

At least five other people were injured, he said, but they did not need to be hospitalised.

Local emergency services said they received reports of the fire at around 2am, and that the blaze had spread out over 3,500 square meters.

Russian news agencies reported that 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire at night in the city around 300 kilometres (180 miles) northeast of Moscow.

One fire fighter said it took 50 people to extinguish the fire and that they had used 20 fire engines. (Russian Emergencies Ministry / Reuters)

Not a first

On its website, Poligon describes itself as a typical Russian "stolovaya", a casual restaurant that serves traditional food and is popular with workers.

It says it is housed in a "distribution centre" and is popular with traffic police.

State television showed images of dozens of emergency workers fighting a huge fire that engulfed the one-story building. The sign "Poligon" was visible amid the flames raging on its roof.

One fire fighter told regional state television that it took 50 people to extinguish the fire and that they had used 20 fire engines.

He said the fire was especially difficult to put out because of the risk of the building collapsing.

It wasn't the first time that pyrotechnics caused a deadly fire at a recreational venue in Russia.

In 2009, more than 150 people were killed in a blaze at the Lame Horse nightclub in the city of Perm that erupted after someone set off fireworks.

Source: AFP