Fast News

Several people were injured in a stabbing attack in a park in the English town of Reading and British media said police were treating it as “terrorism-related.”

Police officers secure a police cordon near Forbury Gardens park in Reading, west of London, on June 20, 2020 following a stabbing incident. (AFP)

Several people have been injured in a stabbing attack in a park in the English town of Reading on Saturday, and one arrest has been made, police said. There was no immediate word on motive, but Britain's interior minister said she was “deeply concerned.”

The local Thames Valley Police force tweeted that officers were called to the city's Forbury Gardens around 1900 GMT. It said that “a number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital” and one man was arrested at the scene.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital said it was treating two casualties from the incident. There was no immediate word on any fatalities.

The Telegraph newspaper said three people have died and two are in critical care in hospital after the incident, quoting a source.

Wide ranging police cordon in #reading as reports of multiple fatalities after nearly a dozen stabbed at site of BLM/Antifa Marxist rally. pic.twitter.com/HEoMW2iVOu — Jack Dawkins (@DawkinsReturns) June 20, 2020

Witnesses reported that police cars and helicopters descended on the park in Reading, a town of about 200,000 residents 64 kilometres (40 miles) west of London. Police blocked off several roads in the city centre, and photos showed two air ambulances nearby.

We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading.



Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 20, 2020

Jason Brock, the leader of Reading Council, tweeted: “Concerning reports from Reading town centre — please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Britain's interior minister, posted on Twitter: “Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his thoughts were with those affected by an "appalling incident" in Reading.

Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading.



My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 20, 2020

Black Lives Matter protests

The incident came hours after a Black Lives Matter protest took place at Forbury Gardens but organisers said the incident did not appear to be connected to the event.

Nieema Hassan, one of the organizers of Saturday’s protest, said demonstrators had left by the time the violence occurred. In a social media post, she said she was “praying for the people that are affected. I hope they’re OK.”

The Press Association news agency and Sky News quoted security sources as saying terrorism was suspected in the attack.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies