Fast News

Copenhagen police say officers have been sent to the mall after reports of shooting.

Police reinforcements have been deployed in the area, Danish police say. (AFP)

Danish police said several people had been hit by gunshots at a shopping mall in the capital Copenhagen.

Copenhagen police tweeted that officers had been sent to the mall after reports of a shooting on Sunday.

Police reinforcements have been deployed around the large Field's mall between the city centre and the airport, it said.

"We're on the scene, shots were fired and several people have been hit," they said.

They advised people inside the mall to stay put and await police assistance.

This is developing story and will be updated

Source: TRTWorld and agencies