The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus surged past 100,000, while confirmed infections reached over 1.7 million. Here are the latest updates for April 11:

Health workers applaud during a memorial for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse that died of the coronavirus disease, at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes. Photo taken on April 10, 2020. (AP)

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 510

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll fell for the third day in a row after 510 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement, marking the smallest overnight increase since March 23.

Total fatalities from the virus rose to 16,353, from 15,843 on Friday, the ministry said, while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 161,852 from 157,022.

Iran's total number of infections reaches 70,029

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose to 4,357, with 125 people having lost their lives in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease rose by 1,837 in the past 24 hours to a total of 70,029, ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur said on state TV, with 3,987 of those infected in critical condition.

Iran is the country most affected by the pandemic in the Middle East.

India decides to extend nationwide lockdown

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, the Delhi state's chief minister said without saying how long the extension would be for.

Modi earlier in the day held a video conference call with several state ministers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Modi had "taken (a) correct decision to extend (the) lockdown", without sharing further details.

Russia reports 1,667 new cases in 24-hours

Russia reported 1,667 new coronavirus cases, bringing the national tally of confirmed cases to 13,584.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose by 12 to 106, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said.

Indonesia reports 330 new cases, 21 deaths

Indonesia confirmed 330 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 3,842, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

It also confirmed 21 virus-related deaths, taking the total to 327, Yurianto told a televised news conference.

New Zealand reports two virus deaths

New Zealand said there had been two new deaths due to the coronavirus - its biggest daily total to date despite the low number and bringing the total to four in a country that's halfway through a four-week nationwide lockdown.

Both deaths were older people with underlying health conditions and were linked to existing clusters, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said in a televised briefing.

The number of new confirmed cases in the nation of about 5 million rose by 20 for a total of 1,035.

Australia's infection cases rise by 86 to 6,238

Australia has also seen the pace of infections slow dramatically in the past week. According to Australia's health ministry, the number of new confirmed cases rose on Saturday by 86 to 6,238, while there were 56 deaths.

Australia's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said on Friday that the country was on the 'cusp' of eliminating the virus, but he added: "Whether that's where we're going to be in several weeks or months remains to be seen."

Philippines reports 26 new deaths and 233 cases

The Philippines reported 26 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 247.

It also confirmed 233 new infections for a tally of 4,428. Seventeen more patients have recovered, the health ministry said in a bulletin, bringing the number of recoveries to 157.

Malaysia reports 184 new cases, death toll rises by 3

Malaysian health authorities reported 184 additional confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, raising the cumulative tally to 4,530, the highest number for any country in Southeast Asia.

The latest data includes 3 new deaths, raising total fatalities from the outbreak to 73.

US records more than 500,000 coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases recorded in the US surged past 500,000, according to the latest tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The US has led the world in the number of infections since the end of March. With more than a third of all officially declared cases globally, it threatens to overtake Europe, which has recorded more than 850,000 cases.

Thailand reports 45 new cases, two new deaths

Thailand reported 45 new coronavirus infections and two more deaths.

The dead were Thai men, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The Southeast Asian nation has registered a total of 2,518 cases and 35 deaths since its outbreak emerged in January.

South Korea plans tracking wristbands

South Korea announced plans to strap tracking wristbands on people who defy quarantine orders and Christians were urged to stay home on Easter weekend as the global coronavirus death toll surpassed 100,000.

South Korean officials said stricter controls are required because some of the 57,000 people who are under orders to stay home have slipped out by leaving behind smartphones with tracking apps.

Plans for broader use of wristbands were scaled back after objections by human rights and legal activists.

Uruguay transports passengers from virus-hit cruise ship

Uruguay started to repatriate 112 Australians and New Zealanders from a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus and stranded in the La Plata River near the capital of Montevideo since March 27, the government said.

The passengers, most of whom have tested positive for the coronavirus, went by bus to a special airport terminal with strict health controls.

Two Australian passengers could not be transported as they had to stay in intensive care at a hospital because of their poor condition.

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases

Mainland China reported 46 new coronavirus cases, including 42 involving travellers from overseas, up from 42 cases a day earlier.

China's National Health Commission said in a statement that 34 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were also reported, down from 47 the previous day.

Mainland China's tally of infections now stands at 81,953, while the death toll rose by three to 3,339.

US marks record 2,108 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The US on Friday become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The US has now recorded 18,586 deaths and is closing in on the toll of 18,849 dead in Italy, which has seen the most fatalities so far in the global pandemic.

Argentina extends coronavirus lockdown

Argentina will extend until April 27 the lockdown it imposed last month to control the spread of the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address on Friday, adding that the measure would be applied only in major cities.

The nationwide lockdown was first mandated on March 20.

Mexico registers 3,844 cases of coronavirus

Mexico reported 403 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country's total to 3,844 cases and 233 deaths, the health ministry said.

Panama registers 2,974 Covid-19 cases

Panama registered 222 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country's total to 2,974 cases and 74 deaths, the health ministry said.

