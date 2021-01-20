Fast News

Madrid’s emergency services say rescue teams, firefighters and police are working in a central area of Madrid following an explosion described as “extremely loud”.

Smoke rises from a damaged building after an explosion in Madrid downtown, in Madrid Spain January 20, 2021. (Reuters)

One building has collapsed in a central Madrid explosion, a Reuters reporter saw, with smoke coming out of the building and rescue workers evacuating elderly people from a nearby nursing home.

A reporter for TVE public broadcaster said several had been injured, without giving details. A witness told Telemadrid broadcaster that there was at least one person trapped inside.

Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from a building and rubble scattered in a central street of Madrid.

Emergency services could not immediately confirm if there had been injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the area was being evacuated but could not confirm the source of the explosion.

La Sexta TV quoted government sources saying it may have been a gas leak. Officials could not immediately confirm.

The explosion happened in Toledo street, in the city center.

Leire Reparaz, who lives near the Puerto de Toledo, a local landmark, told The Associated Press that she heard a loud explosion.

“We didn’t know where the sound came from.

We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke,” the 24-year-old Madrid resident said.

This is a developing story, will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies