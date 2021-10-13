Fast News

The suspect has been apprehended after the attacks in which several people were also injured.

A police officer investigates after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway, on October 13, 2021. (Reuters)

A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others Wednesday near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said.

The police chief in the town of Kongsberg announced the deaths at a news conference.

“The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this,” Oeying Aas said.

Police were alerted to the attack around 6:30 pm. The community is 66 kilometers (41 miles) southwest of Oslo.

According to police, the suspect walked around the city shooting at people with arrows. An investigation is underway.

"The man has been apprehended ... from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone," police chief Oeyvind Aas initially told reporters.

"Several people have been injured and several are dead," Aas said.

He declined to comment on the number of casualties.

The attacks took place over "a large area" of Kongsberg, a municipality of around 28,000 people in southeastern Norway, police said.

Norway's minister of justice and public security, Monica Maeland, following the incident has received updates on the attacks and was closely monitoring the situation, the ministry said.









This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: Reuters