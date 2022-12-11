Fast News

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the bloc-led mission in Kosovo "remains vigilant".

Kosovo police and the local media have reported explosions, shooting and road blocks overnight in the north of the country, despite the postponement of the December 18 municipal election the Serbs were opposed to.

No injuries have been reported.

The European Union rule of law mission, known as EULEX, also reported that "a stun grenade was thrown at an EULEX reconnaissance patrol last night", causing no injury or material damage.

EULEX, which has some 134 Polish, Italian and Lithuanian police officers deployed in the north, called on "those responsible to refrain from more provocative actions" and said it urged the Kosovo institutions "to bring the perpetrators to justice".

Tensions remain high

Recent tensions remain high, with Serbia and Kosovo intensifying their exchange of words.

Serbia’s president on Saturday said he would formally request NATO permission to deploy Serbian troops in northern Kosovo, while conceding this was most unlikely to be granted.

"We do not want a conflict. We want peace and progress but we shall respond to aggression with all our powers," Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti posted on social media.

Kurti told the European Union and the United States that by not denouncing such violence, which he said was orchestrated by Belgrade, would destabilise Kosovo.

Tension in the north has been high this week ahead of the polls initially planned for December 18. They have now been postponed to April 23 in an attempt to defuse the situation.

The election was due after ethnic Serb representatives resigned their posts in November to protest a decision by Kosovo's government to ban Serbia-issued vehicle license plates.

Serb lawmakers, prosecutors and police officers also abandoned local government posts.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the NATO-led mission in Kosovo "remains vigilant".

