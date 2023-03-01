Fast News

Passenger train and freight train collide in a fiery wreck with multiple carriages derailed, officials say.

The first four carriages derailed, while the first two were "almost completely destroyed," according to the governor of the broader Thessaly region. (The first four carriages had derailed, while the first two were "almost completely destroyed," according to the governor of the broader Thessaly region. / Reuters)

At least 32 people have been killed and 85 injured after two trains collided head-on in central Greece, but the cause of the country's deadliest rail crash in decades remains unclear.

Multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames after the collision near Tempe, some 380 kilometres north of Athens late on Tuesday.

"We heard a big bang, (it was) 10 nightmarish seconds," said Stergios Minenis, a 28-year-old passenger who jumped to safety from the wreckage.

"We were turning over in the wagon until we fell on our sides...then there was panic, cables (everywhere) fire, the fire was immediate, as we were turning over we were being burned, fire was right and left."

"It was like an earthquake," Angelos Tsiamouras, another passenger, told ERT.

The fire brigade could not confirm the cause of the accident, although the fire had been put out.

It said "some passengers" were pulled from the wreckage unconscious after the crash outside the city of Larissa close to midnight.

In pictures: Two trains — a passenger train travelling from Athens to northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa — collided head on outside the city of Larissa, leaving casualties, says governor of broader Thessaly region pic.twitter.com/77Q1tvhped — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 1, 2023

Carriages caught fire

Konstantinos Agorastor, governor of the broader Thessaly region, told SKAI TV the two trains collided head-on — a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa.

"They were travelling at great speed and one (driver) didn't know the other was coming," the governor said.

"The collision was very strong," the first four carriages had derailed, while the first two were "almost completely destroyed," he added.

The impact caused a fire in a number of the passenger carriages, burning many commuters who were rushed to hospitals. Officials said the army had been contacted to assist.

Rail operator Hellenic Train said the northbound passenger train from Athens to Thessaloniki had about 350 passengers on board when the collision occurred.

About 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses.

"The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains," a fire services spokesperson said at a press conference earlier on Wednesday.

Broadcaster SKAI showed footage of derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and thick plumes of smoke, as well as debris strewn across the road.

Rescue workers were seen carrying torches in carriages looking for trapped passengers.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies