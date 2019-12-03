Video

US President Trump attacked French leader Macron over comments on NATO's brain death ahead of their meeting. Leaders of NATO's 29 member states kicked off a two-day summit in London to mark the alliance's 70th birthday.

US President Donald Trump looks on as France's President Emmanuel Macron talks during a meeting ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain. December 3, 2019. (Ludovic Marin / Reuters)

US President Donald Trump and French President Macron held a tense press conference, punctuated by some fact-checking and jostling, after a NATO sideline meeting in London on Tuesday.

Increasingly strained relations between Trump and Macron were on display, especially when the subject of Daesh militants surfaced.

Allies have a bumpy start

Trump said many of the Daesh militants who remain detained in the Middle East are from France, Germany and Britain.

“Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I can give them to you,” Trump asked Macron.

Macron wasn’t amused.

"Let's be serious: The very large numbers of fighters you have on the ground are the fighters coming from Syria, from Iraq and the region," Macron responded.

He said he's looking at militants from France on a case-by-case basis and has taken back some of them.

Macron told Trump the number one problem was not foreign terrorists, but finishing the war against Daesh.

Trump told Macron his response was one of the “greatest non answers” he’s ever heard.

The US president quipped "there are two sides to the story" when Macron criticised Turkey’s procurement of Russia's S-400 defence system.

"How is it possible to be a member of the alliance, to work with ... to be integrated and buy things from Russia?" he asked, referring to Ankara's purchase.

Trump said the fault lay with the Obama administration as it “did not let Turkey” purchase Patriot missiles used by NATO members, prompting Ankara to look to Russia.

He said the US was still considering imposing sanctions on Ankara for buying the S-400.

The US president appeared to sound less combative when discussing possible sanctions on French cheese, calling it a "minor dispute".

Earlier in the day, Trump took aim at Macron over the French leader’s criticism of NATO, and criticised the other members of the military alliance for being too slow to beef up their defence budgets.

As prime ministers and presidents of the 29-member alliance converged on London for a summit marking NATO’s 70th birthday, Trump told reporters Macron’s comments were “very nasty” when he lamented the “brain death” of the organisation due in large part to a lack of US leadership.

“Sometimes he’ll say things that he shouldn’t say,” Trump said. “Sometimes I think he does things that are counterproductive for his own country.”

During campaigning for the last election, Trump described NATO as “obsolete.” He has since tempered his criticism somewhat.

NATO funding

After Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, NATO countries halted their post-Cold War spending cuts and began increasing spending. They pledged to “move toward” spending 2 percent of GDP on their national defence budgets by 2024.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, given the unenviable task of trying to hold NATO together as its leaders take potshots at each other, said, “We’re doing more together –– North America and Europe –– than we have done in many decades.”

European allies and Canada are forecast by the end of this year to have increased defence spending by $130 billion since 2016. NATO predicts they will be spending $400 billion more by 2024.

The summit in London comes amid a series of spats between leaders that threatens to expose a lack of unity that could well undermine the military organisation’s credibility.

Macron insisted ahead of the meeting that the endless spending debate should be set aside so that NATO can focus on important strategic questions like who its enemies really are, how to improve ties with Russia and what to do with an unpredictable ally like Turkey.

In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at Macron, and the very public arguments bode ill for a summit hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is deep into an electoral campaign and desperately wants to smooth things over.

NATO unity?

Before heading to London, Erdogan suggested that Turkey might not back Poland and NATO’s Baltic allies — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — should they require defending unless the allies support Turkish concerns about the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation.

That threat raises new questions about NATO’s commitment to its collective defence clause — Article 5 — under which all allies vow to come to the aid of a member under attack. The clause has only ever been activated once, after the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

The two-day summit kicks off late Tuesday with receptions at Buckingham Palace and Downing Street. One short working session will be held at a golf resort in outer London on Wednesday. The aim is to issue a joint declaration – if the summit can survive the friendly fire.

Trump is due to hold separate talks with Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on the sidelines of the summit. Johnson is also set to host talks on Syria with Macron, Merkel and Erdogan later on Tuesday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies