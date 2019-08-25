US President Donald Trump is trying to use the summit to convince global leaders to do more to address a global economic slowdown, as fears rise it could soon affect the US ahead of his re-election.

US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump disputed reports that he faced a tense reception from world leaders at the Group of Seven summit in France.

In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump said, "the Leaders are getting along very well."

Trump is trying to use the summit to convince global leaders to do more to address a global economic slowdown, as fears rise it could soon affect the US ahead of his re-election.

But his counterparts, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom he is set to meet Sunday, are trying to convince him to back off his trade war with China and other countries, which they see as contributing to the economic weakening.

Trump tweets that "our Country, economically, is doing great — the talk of the world!"

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations will discuss global trade woes at their annual summit on Sunday, likely laying bare a yawning divide between US President Donald Trump and his Western allies.

The G7 gathering is taking place against a backdrop of growing worries about a global economic downturn and coincides with an era of international disunity across an array of issues that have strained decades-old allegiances.

Trump joined the leaders from France, Britain, Japan, Germany, Italy and Canada in the French coastal resort of Biarritz for three days of talks that kicked off on Saturday with an ambitious agenda that includes the defence of democracy, gender equality, education and climate change.

The delegations had barely arrived before divergences were exposed, with senior US officials accusing the host, French President Emmanuel Macron, of looking "to fracture the G7" by focusing on "niche issues" rather than major global concerns.

France denied this, pointing to Sunday's initial session covering the economy, trade and security - areas that used to draw easy consensus but are now sources of great friction.

Trump arrived in France just hours after escalating his trade war with China in a tit-for-tat battle between the world's two largest economies that has spooked financial markets.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

Brexit Squabbles

Trump up-ended last year's G7 summit in Canada, walking out of the meeting early and disassociating himself from the final communique having initially endorsed the document.

France has got around that problem by doing away with the time-honoured communique, deciding it was not worth even trying to find common language.

While the transatlantic rift is the most stark, there are also deep divisions within the European camp, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson making his G7 debut at a time when he is struggling to persuade EU capitals to renegotiate Britain's divorce from the bloc.

Johnson and EU Council President Donald Tusk, who are due to talk on Sunday on the sidelines of the summit, sparred ahead of the meeting over who would take the blame if Britain leaves the EU on Oct. 31 without a Brexit agreement acceptable to both sides.

"I still hope that PM Johnson will not like to go down in history as Mr No Deal," said Tusk, who leads the political direction of the 28-nation European Union.

Johnson later retorted that it would be Tusk himself who would carry the mantle if Britain could not secure a new withdrawal agreement.

Protests

French authorities have detained 68 people taking part in a tense protest near the G7 summit.

The regional administration says those detained are accused of throwing projectiles, concealing their faces or possessing objects that could be used as weapons.

French riot police briefly used water cannons and tear gas on Saturday to disperse anti-capitalism protesters in Bayonne, near the resort of Biarritz where President Macron and G7 nation allies were meeting for a three-day summit.

A police helicopter circled overhead as dozens of protesters, some wearing face masks, taunted lines of police.

Earlier, thousands of anti-globalisation activists, Basque separatists and "yellow vest" protesters marched peacefully across France's border with Spain to demand action from G7 leaders meeting in the nearby coastal resort of Biarritz.

US officials say Macron surprised Trump at hotel. US is expressing frustration that much of G7 is about climate change, Africa development, gender inequality and other issues they see as "niche," in words of one senior admin official, and that French won't accept US edits. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 24, 2019

Trade wars

EU leaders rounded on Trump over his trade threats on Saturday at a G7 summit in France overshadowed by trans-Atlantic tensions and worries about the global economy.

After ramping up his high-risk trade war with China on Friday, Trump left for the meeting with his Western partners in surf town Biarritz threatening to impose punishing tariffs on French wine.

"The last thing we need is confrontation with our best ally the United States," EU Council President Tusk said on Saturday while adding that the bloc would "respond in kind" to any new US tariffs.

French host of the G7 summit, Macron, and Johnson also sounded the alarm about the dangers of Trump's escalating trade war with China.

"I am very concerned. The UK is at risk of being implicated in this. This is not the way to proceed," Johnson told reporters on the plane to the summit.

"I want to see a dialling down of tensions."

Trump 'a very special guest'

G7 summits were once a meeting of like-minded allies –– Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

But not since Trump's 2016 election victory.

In an attempt to lighten the mood, Macron deployed the charms of French cuisine diplomacy, treating the US leader to a surprise lunch minutes after he had arrived on Air Force One.

Speaking to reporters in fluent English, Macron called Trump "a very special guest" and aides later said that the two men had found some common ground, notably on the Iran nuclear crisis.

'So far so good'

Trump, sitting across the small table on a terrace of the ornate Hotel du Palais, appeared to be softened by the warm, unscheduled welcome.

"So far so good. The weather is perfect. Everybody's getting along. I think we will accomplish a lot this weekend," Trump said, praising his "special relationship" with Macron.

In addition to the global economy and fears of recession, the G7 chiefs are hoping to soothe tensions over Iran's nuclear crisis and ease Trump's policy of "maximum pressure."

European powers are urging the US to offer some sort of relief to Iran, such as lifting sanctions on oil sales to China and India or allowing a new credit line for exports.

"Donald Trump confirmed that he does not see a conflict, that he wanted a deal with Iran," a French official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest - the lungs which produces 20% of our planet’s oxygen - is on fire. It is an international crisis. Members of the G7 Summit, let's discuss this emergency first order in two days! #ActForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/dogOJj9big — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 22, 2019

Amazon fires

"We have found major points of convergence," the aide added, including on the issue of protecting the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

Macron added to the internal EU strains by unexpectedly threatening on Friday to block an EU trade deal with a group of South American states over Brazil's handling of fires that are ravaging the Amazon rainforest.

Germany and Britain both voiced deep concern about the blazes, but disagreed with Macron on how to respond, saying shooting down the ambitious Mercosur trade accord would not help save the Amazon.

Macron is pushing for action against fires in the Amazon rainforest, despite Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's angry response to what he sees as outside interference.

Echoing criticism from France, Tusk said Bolsonaro's response to the "destruction of the green lungs of the Earth" was insufficient and he warned that a big EU trade deal with South America could be imperilled.

