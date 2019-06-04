Protests, including an appearance by the infamous Trump Baby blimp, are expected as US President Donald Trump meets with politicians and business leaders on day two of his state visit to the UK.

President Donald Trump (L-C) and British Prime Minister Theresa May (R-C) speak during a business roundtable event at St. James's Palace on June 4, 2019 in London. (Alex Brandon / AP)

US President Donald Trump told British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday that the United States would do a "very very substantial trade" deal with the United Kingdom after Brexit.

"We are going to get it done," he said as he and May hosted a meeting of business leaders on the second day of the president's state visit.

Trump thanked May for doing a fantastic job.

He said he didn't know May's timings but that she should stick around.

"Let’s do this deal," Trump said.

"We are your largest partner... I think there's a great opportunity to greatly enlarge that, especially now," he said.

The trolling in London is vicious as Trump arrives pic.twitter.com/qJlFvYYDR4 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) June 3, 2019

Baby Trump back in play

Trump will turn from pomp and ceremony to politics and business on Tuesday. The second day of a state visit to Britain expected to be accompanied by mass protests.

An orange blimp of a baby Trump dressed in a diaper is set to fly over central London as the US leader sat down for breakfast with UK business executives before heading into negotiations with May's team.

Trump's three-day visit is technically centred around Wednesday's D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations on the south shore of England.

But it comes at an especially chaotic time for Britain.

A woman takes a selfie as the Trump Baby blimp is inflated in Parliament Square in central London as people start to gather to demonstrate against the state visit of President Donald Trump. Trump will turn from pageantry to policy on Tuesday as he joins British Prime Minister Theresa May for a day of talks likely to highlight fresh uncertainty in the allies' storied relationship. June 4, 2019. (Matt Dunham / AP)

June in chaos over May

May will step down as Conservative Party leader on Friday over her inability to deliver Brexit despite focusing on little else in three years on the job.

She will stay on as prime minister until her successor is found among 13 contenders who must make some difficult choices before the twice-delayed Brexit deadline on October 31.

Trump has already weighed in by urging Britain to walk away from the EU without an agreement –– and suggested that Brexit-backing former foreign minister Boris Johnson would be an "excellent" choice to head the government and get it done.

He tweeted on Monday that the US could offer Britain a "big Trade Deal" once it drops the "shackles" of the European trade bloc of which it has been a member for 46 years.

But the "special relationship" between the two countries will also be tested by Britain's possible use of Chinese firm Huawei's technology in 5G networks, and different approaches to Iran.

A senior UK government official told The Times newspaper that May would make "no apologies" over her reported decision to let Huawei build some non-essential parts of the next-generation mobile service.

The US administration has strongly hinted that this may limit its ability to share intelligence with Britain.

May-Trump talks

The talks will also be attended by UK finance minister Philip Hammond and international trade minister Liam Fox. The US delegation includes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"We will want to see better access to services in the US and we will have to offer something in return," Fox told BBC radio on Tuesday.

May will give Trump a copy of one of the most significant documents in the transatlantic "special relationship" –– a framed copy of Winston Churchill's personal draft of the 1941 Atlantic Charter that which defined the Allied goals post-World War II.

Trump and May will also go on a private tour of the Churchill War Rooms from which Britain's wartime prime minister ran his operations.

The British way of protesting Trump

Their talks are set to be accompanied by the sounds of a "noise protests" of thousands of anti-Trump activists.

The demonstration will rally round a giant inflatable balloon mocking Trump by depicting him as an orange baby.

Thousands of protesters are expected to march in London.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn promised to speak at the rally after skipping a banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Monday in protest at Trump's policies.

He said the protest was "an opportunity to stand in solidarity with those he's attacked in America, around the world and in our own country".

Earlier, Trump locked horns with London Mayor Sadiq Khan who made clear his displeasure at the US president being afforded a state visit.

Before his touchdown at Standstead airport, Trump tweeted the mayor was a "stone cold loser".

Khan has released a series of videos regarding Trump, including this on the rights of women in the US under the current administration:

Mayor of London, @SadiqKhan has a message for @realDonaldTrump on his arrival to London about how women ought to be treated globally. 'Dear Trump...' https://t.co/hJ5uhS9wU6 pic.twitter.com/MwlwJu5Lpf — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) June 3, 2019

Trump's day will be rounded off with dinner at the US ambassador's residence.

The heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will attend on behalf of the queen.

"The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic," Trump tweeted on Monday.

"The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong."

May and Trump will conclude the trip by joining other world leaders on Wednesday in the English port of Portsmouth to commemorate 75 years since the D-Day landings changed the course of World War II.

"We owe an immeasurable debt to the British, American and Allied soldiers who began the liberation of Europe on 6th June 1944," the queen told Monday's banquet.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies