Ankara says German police raid on Mevlana Mosque in Berlin sets "new example of the prejudiced, discriminatory and disproportionate treatment" suffered by five million Muslims there.

German police raid Mevlana Mosque in Berlin on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 amid "financial investigation". (AA)

Turkey has "strongly condemned" a police raid on a mosque in Germany, saying the incursion of some 150 personnel with boots during morning prayers was "inexplicable" and an "ugly act".

"Such an ugly act in the capital of a country that tries to lecture others on freedom of expression and belief is also thought-provoking," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"This raid was not only against the community in the Mevlana mosque; it was also an act against all the Muslim community, and it is inexplicable," it said.

Mosque refutes allegations

German police raid Mevlana Mosque in Berlin on Wednesday over what it said was a financial investigation.

The mosque rejected the allegation the same day and criticised how the police conducted the search, Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported.

"The Mevlana Mosque is a long-established community that is known throughout Berlin for its social engagement.

Instead of rewarding it for this, the mosque needs to justify itself. Our community did not deserve this," the statement read.

Germany 'marginalising' Muslims

Ankara urged the German authorities to acknowledge that the Muslim community, whose population in Germany is almost five million, is an integral part of Germany and stop "excluding and marginalising them."

Some 150 police personnel walked inside the mosque in their boots, which Turkey called "inexcusable".

"It is also a new example of the prejudiced, discriminatory and disproportionate treatment suffered by Germany's Muslim community," the statement said.

