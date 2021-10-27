Fast News

Aydan Ozoguz becomes the first ethnic Turkish politician to serve at such a prestigious post.

Aydan Ozoguz will serve as one of five vice presidents under the Bundestag’s new president, Baerbel Bas. (AA)

Aydan Ozoguz has been elected vice president of Germany’s parliament by a comfortable margin.

Ozoguz became the first ethnic Turkish politician to assume the top role on Tuesday.

The Social Democrat politician successfully garnered support from across the political spectrum at the Bundestag’s first session since the September 28 general elections.

The vote for Ozuguz was 544-127, while 55 lawmakers abstained.

The 54-year-old was nominated by the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and her candidacy was endorsed by the SPD’s prospective coalition partners, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

During parliament’s new term, she will serve as one of five vice presidents under the Bundestag’s new president, Baerbel Bas.

Ozoguz, a federal lawmaker since 2009, is widely seen as one of the most experienced politicians in her party.

In 2013, she became the first Turkish and Muslim politician serving as a minister in a federal government. Until 2018, she was the state minister for immigration, refugees, and integration.

The SPD, which narrowly won last month’s parliamentary elections, is currently holding talks with the Greens and Free Democrats to form a three-way coalition government. The parties are hoping to conclude coalition negotiations next month and form the new government before December 25, Christmas day.

Backstory

Ozoguz was born on May 31 1967 in Hamburg, Germany. She has studied English and Spanish literature and holds a master's degree in human resources. During her student years, she served as the president of the Turkish Student Association for two years. In addition, she became the first Turkish-born vice-president of the German Social Democratic Party. She took part in the Hamburg Parliament between 2001-2008, and continued her duty as a deputy of the Bundestag in the general elections held in 2009.

Ozoguz is married to Senator Michael Neumann in Hamburg and they have two children.

