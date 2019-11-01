Fast News

Downing Street is under pressure to publish the report by Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee on Russian threats to the UK before the election.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures, during a visit to Metropolitan Police training college in Hendon, north London, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Aaron Chown / AP)

The British Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee have yet to publish a report which found no evidence that Russia played any role in the results of the Brexit referendum, or the United Kingdom's 2017 elections, according to two anonymous sources.

The source who spoke to Buzzfeed News, described the report's findings as "categorical."

The unpublished report, entitled "Russia," is at the heart of a controversy between the the British government and members of parliament, after the intelligence committee chairman, former attorney general Dominic Grieve, called on PM Boris Johnson to publish the report before the upcoming December 12 elections.

The report was sent to the Prime Minister's office on October 17, but cannot be released unless it is approved for publication by early next week prior to parliament being dissolved for the election campaign.

Grieve expressed his reservations that Boris Johnson had yet to approve the report's publication.

"We thus have a committee of parliament waiting to lay before the House a report that comments directly on what has been perceived as a threat to our democratic processes. Parliament and the public ought to and must have access to this report in the light of the forthcoming election, and it is unacceptable for the prime minister to sit on it and deny them that information," he stated.

The committee was mandated to study Russia's "threat" towards the UK, with Russian interference into the previous election and Brexit referendum one of the studied areas.

Sources state that no proof was discovered to prove Russian involvement or interference.

The report also addresses cyber threats and attacks, as well as Russian capital affecting UK politics, with reports indicating that it could possibly implicate the Conservative Party.

Bill Browder, head of the Global Magnitsky Justice campaign and a chief proponent against Russian financial influence, described the failure to publish the findings as "disturbing."

"I gave evidence to the UK parliament’s Intelligence and Security committee about Russian operations in the UK with the assistance of British nationals. I was told yesterday that my testimony would be released this week as part of the report," Browder said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the British government told the BBC a number of procedural steps remain before the report could be published.

"This usually takes several weeks to complete," he said.

The Parliamentary Intelligence & Security Cttee report on Russian actions against the UK was sent to No10 on 17/10 with the idea it should be released on 28/10, before the election, but No10 has not signed it off 1/3 — Mark Urban (@MarkUrban01) October 31, 2019

The Labour MP Ben Bradshaw also charged Boris Johnson of holding back the report.

Johnson sitting on an explosive official report, sanctioned by our intelligence services into Kremlin subversion of the 2016 EU referendum & influence ops in the Tory Party. This stink https://t.co/pXPqlQTeP4 #votelabour #GE2019 — Ben Bradshaw (@BenPBradshaw) October 31, 2019

Grieve stated that he would not comment on leaks, but confirmed that the findings of the report were relevant to elections.

The British government did not provide a comment.

