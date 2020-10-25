Fast News

British security officials said the ship was around six miles off the Isle of Wight on England's south coast, as the crew were forced to take shelter from seven stowaways who threatened them.

Nave Andromeda is seen in Portishead, Britain in this undated picture obtained from social media. (Reuters)

The UK military has seized control of an oil tanker that dropped anchor in the English Channel after reporting it had seven stowaways on board who had become violent.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel authorised the action in response to a police request, the British Ministry of Defence said. Police investigations will now continue, and initial reports confirmed the tanker's crew was safe and well, the ministry said.

“I commend the hard work of the armed forces and police to protect lives and secure the ship,'' Wallace said. “In dark skies and worsening weather, we should all be grateful for our brave personnel.''

READ MORE: Frantic EU sound alarm over exponential rise in infections

BREAKING: NPAS helicopter gone to refuel but multiple helicopters including Coastguard remain. IW Radio understand that the Special Boat Service have been briefed and standing by #naveandromeda #iwnews #skynews pic.twitter.com/ccdFP9kXzE — Isle of Wight Radio (@iwightradio) October 25, 2020

Moves of the tanker

The incident began Sunday morning on the Libyan-registered tanker Nave Andromeda. The coast guard scrambled two helicopters to the scene, and authorities imposed a three-mile exclusion zone around the vessel.

The Nave Andromeda left Lagos, Nigeria, on October 6 and had been expected to dock in Southampton, England, at 1030 AM Sunday, according to ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com. The tanker had been circling an area about five miles southeast of Sandown on the Isle of Wight since about 10 AM, tracking data showed.

Chris Parry, a retired Royal Navy rear admiral who is now a fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, told The Associated Press he suspects the stowaways grew violent as the tanker neared port, and the crew retreated to a secure area known as “the citadel” to retain control of the vessel.

Emergency committee to discuss incident

The captain probably wanted to avoid taking a fully loaded tanker into the heavily populated area near the Portsmouth navy base, where Britain’s carriers are based, as long as this incident was going on, Parry said.

“You don’t want this ship anywhere near with this sort of thing going on,” he said.

“And so the captain probably rather wisely and in consultation with his owners, went to anchor off the Isle of Wight.”

Bob Seely, who represents the Isle of Wight in Parliament, said the British government was likely to convene a meeting of its emergency committee to discuss the incident. Trouble on the ship is of particular concern because of the tanker’s cargo and because the vessel started out from West Africa, he said.

“I suspect, because of the nature of this, it will be treated as marine counter-terrorism,” Seely told Sky News. “ The number of people in the UK who do that are very limited, and the relevant units will be looking at options, no doubt, as to what we could be doing.”

Parry said that such stowaway incidents are not infrequent and are likely to increase as migrants look for new ways to enter Britain.

“I think the most important thing to take away from this is that we have a world that’s on the move, and the sea is the physical equivalent to the World Wide Web,” he said.

“And people will find out how to get between countries by sea, by any other route that gets them from one place to another, where they can obviously advance themselves economically, improve their lives and get away from whatever horrors or disadvantages that they were born into.”

Source: AP