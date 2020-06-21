Fast News

A 25-year-old man from Reading was detained at the scene and has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police officers stand behind the cordon at the scene of multiple stabbings in Reading, Britain, June 21, 2020. (Reuters)

British police say they are treating a stabbing rampage in a park that killed three people as a terrorist attack.

Dean Haydon, the UK’s coordinator of counterterrorism policing, said counterterror detectives were taking over the investigation into the attack in the town of Reading, west of London.

Police had earlier said they were keeping an open mind about the motive.

Three people were killed and three others seriously wounded in stabbings in Reading’s Forbury Gardens Park on Saturday evening.

Thames Valley Police force said officers arrested a 25-year-old local man at the scene on suspicion of murder and they were not looking for anyone else.

“There is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public," said Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter.

Police did confirm that or release the suspect's name.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his “thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading."

The violence erupted around 1900 GMT as families and friends were enjoying a warm, sunny evening in the Forbury Gardens park in Reading, a town of about 200,000 residents 64 kilometres west of London.

Witnesses reported that police cars and helicopters descended on the park.

Within minutes police had blocked off several roads, and two air ambulances landed nearby.

Personal trainer Lawrence Wort said the park was full of groups socialising on the grass when “one lone person walked through, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went around a large group of around 10, trying to stab them.”

“He stabbed three of them, severely in the neck, and under the arms, and then turned and started running towards me, and we turned and started running,” Wort said.

“When he realised that he couldn’t catch us, he tried to stab another group sat down. He got one person in the back of the neck and then when he realised everyone was starting to run, he ran out the park.”

Police said that “a number of people were injured and taken to hospital. Tragically, three of these people died, and another three sustained serious injuries.”

The Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading said it was treating two casualties from the incident.

