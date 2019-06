Police focus on preventing drug gangs that coerce young kids into delivering drugs for them across rural counties in the UK.

A police cordon on Embankment near to where a suspicious vehicle was investigated by armed police in London, Britain, March 9, 2019. (Reuters)

Police in the UK are facing a growing problem as drug dealers push their operations outside major cities and into the countryside.

Authorities say drug dealers are employing young children to move and sell their products.

In the county of Hertfordshire north of London police say they have witnessed an increase in drug-related crime over the last year, especially among young people.

"You can have children as young as ten being involved in county lines criminality," said Tracy Pemberton, a detective Hertfordshire police.

County lines crime is especially difficult for police to track and prosecute because dealers cross the country through different police jurisdictions.

Police say they are focused on preventing young people from being recruited.

TRT World's Assed Baig reports.

Source: TRT World