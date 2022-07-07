Fast News

Boris Johnson will resign as the Conservative leader, but continue to serve as the prime minister until the party elects a new leader, several media outlets reported after dozens of resignations from the government.

"I am not going to step down," Johnson earlier told a parliamentary committee. (AP)

Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative party leader, British media have said, paving the way for a successor to replace him as British prime minister, after dozens of his ministers quit the government.

"Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today – he will continue as prime minister until the autumn," the BBC reported on Thursday, adding a Tory leadership race will take place this summer and the victor replace Johnson by October.

British PM will "make a statement to the country" on Thursday, a Downing Street spokesman said, following the reports.

Johnson gave in after more than 50 ministers quit his government and told him to go.

The man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to go.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also called on Johnson to quit but said he would stay in his role to protect national security.

Earlier on Thursday, Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, became the latest Cabinet minister to quit, following the resignations of the finance, health and Welsh ministers.

"I cannot sacrifice my personal integrity to defend things as they stand now," Lewis said. It is clear that our party, parliamentary colleagues, volunteers and the whole country, deserve better."

READ MORE: UK's Johnson sacks ally and entrenches despite calls to resign

A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect - it is a matter of profound personal regret that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld.



I have submitted my letter of resignation to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/EG6u52BdDc — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) July 7, 2022

Disclosures that push Johnson to the brink

Johnson, 58, is known for his knack for wiggling out of tight spots.

He has remained in power despite allegations that he was too close to party donors, that he protected supporters from bullying and corruption allegations, and that he misled Parliament and was dishonest to the public about government office parties that broke pandemic lockdown rules.

But recent disclosures that Johnson knew about sexual misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher, a Conservative lawmaker, before he promoted the man to a senior position pushed the prime minister to the brink.

Last week, Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip after complaints he groped two men at a private club.

That triggered a series of reports about past allegations levelled against Pincher – and shifting explanations from the government about what Johnson knew when he tapped him for a senior job enforcing party discipline.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak resigned within minutes of each other Wednesday over the scandal.

The two Cabinet heavyweights were responsible for tackling two of the biggest issues facing Britain – the cost-of-living crisis and Covid-19.

READ MORE: UK's Johnson vows to stay on as more ministers resign

Source: TRTWorld and agencies