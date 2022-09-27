Fast News

Ukraine and its Western allies have denounced the Moscow-backed referendums as a "sham" and an attempt at a land grab.

Kiev said the votes organised by Kremlin-backed officials would not have any impact on its military goals. (AFP)

Elections officials in Moscow have said that eligible voters in Russia had overwhelmingly cast their ballots in favour of the Kremlin annexing four Moscow-controlled regions of Ukraine.

At least 96 percent of voters in Russia cast their ballots in favour of annexation after at least 15 percent of ballots were counted, news agencies carrying data from election officials said on Tuesday.

Ukraine and its allies have denounced the referendums as a "sham" and an attempt at a land grab.

Moscow has explained that voting was also being held in Russia because thousands of residents of the areas that are controlled by Russian forces fled after President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Ukraine separatist referendums draw to a close as fighting rages

READ MORE: Biden vows 'severe' costs if Russia annexes Ukraine regions

No impact on military goals

"It's already clear that the vast majority of people supported the issue of secession from Ukraine and joining Russia," Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed head of the Russian-held Kherson region said on social media.

Kiev said the votes organised by Kremlin-backed officials would not have any impact on its military goals, seven months into Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

"The main thing is that these actions, this decision by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, will not have any influence on the politics, diplomacy and actions of Ukraine on the battlefield," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a press conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

On the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, polling stations were open to people displaced by fighting including from Luhansk and Donetsk, which have been controlled by Moscow-backed separatists for years.

"With my voice I want to try to make my small contribution to stop the war," Galina Korsakova, 63, told AFP. "I really want to go home."

READ MORE: Türkiye: Russia’s referenda in Ukraine shows ‘seriousness of situation’

Source: TRTWorld and agencies