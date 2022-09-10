Fast News

Ukrainian special forces publish images on social media showing camouflage-clad officers with automatic weapons "in Kupiansk", which sits on a crucial supply route for Russia forces in the east.

Ukraine's President says his forces have seized back control of 30 settlements from Russian troops in the northeastern region of Kharkiv in a counter-offensive. (AFP)

Ukrainian forces say they have entered Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine, dislodging Russian troops from a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive that has seen swathes of territory recaptured.

Ukrainian special forces published on Saturday images on social media showing camouflage-clad officers with automatic weapons "in Kupiansk". It "was and will always be Ukrainian," their statement said.

The town of some 27,000 people, which sits on a crucial supply route for Russia forces in the east, fell within the first week after the Kremlin ordered its offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

Observers of the conflict expect Ukrainian forces to announce further gains in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, and has been either controlled by Russia or shelled by its artillery for months.

There was no official confirmation that Kiev's troops had also routed Russian forces from Iyzum — an important staging ground for Russia's military efforts — with a population of around 45,000 people before the conflict erupted.

But images flooding social media appeared to show Ukrainian forces within the city and Russian observers of the conflict said there were initial reports Moscow's army had already withdrawn.

"Ukrainian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, liberating more cities and villages. Their courage coupled with Western military support brings astonishing results," foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement on social media.

"It's crucial to keep sending arms to Ukraine. Defeating Russia on the battlefield means winning peace in Ukraine," he added.

His assessment of the pace of the Ukrainian gains came after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced late Friday that his troops had retaken some 30 towns and villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region as part of the sweep.

'Explosions everywhere'

Ukraine's push appears to have caught Russian troops largely off guard.

The head of the Russia-backed administration of the Izyum told state news agency RIA Novosti that the situation in the region was "very difficult".

"For the past two weeks, the city has been targeted by bombardments by Ukrainian forces...which is causing serious destruction and causing many deaths and injuries," Vladislav Sokolov told RIA Novosti.

Moscow made on Friday a surprise announcement it was dispatching reinforcements to Kharkiv, with images on state media showing tanks and artillery and support vehicles moving in columns on dirt roads.

The capture of urban hubs like Kupiansk and Izyum would be a significant blow to Russia's ability to effectively resupply positions on the eastern frontline and could see Russia pushed back from Kharkiv entirely.

In one village captured by the advancing Ukrainians, electric pylons were toppled and cables lay across the ground and houses were gutted, AFP journalists reported.

"It was frightening," said 61-year-old Anatoli Vasiliev recalling the battle earlier this week that saw Ukrainian forces recapture the village from the Russians.

"There were bombings and explosions everywhere."

Ukrainian troops were also advancing along portions of the southern front line, a spokesperson said on Saturday, in some regions by dozens of kilometres, into territory captured by Russian troops at the beginning of the conflict.

Russian news agencies meanwhile reported six large explosions in Nova Kakhovka, a town held by Russian troops in the southern Kherson region.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies