Fast News

The number of global Covid-19 cases has surged past 3.4 million with more than 242,000 deaths, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University. Here are the developments on the pandemic for May 3, 2020.

Golfers arrive to play golf at the Bethpage State Park Golf Course on May 02, 2020 in Bethpage, New York. (AFP)

Sunday, May 3, 2020

US deaths climb by 1,435 in 24 hours



Coronavirus deaths in the United States climbed by 1,435 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, bringing the total number of fatalities to more than 66,000.

The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.1 million cases in the country as of 8:30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday), with 66,224 deaths, a two percent rise from a day earlier.

The United States has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.

Mexico posts 1,349 new cases, 2,061 total deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,349 new known coronavirus cases and 89 more deaths, bringing the country's total to 22,088 cases and 2,061 deaths.

The head of Mexico's consumer protection agency, Ricardo Sheffield, said on Twitter on Saturday he had tested positive, becoming at least the second high-ranking federal government official with the virus.

Panama records 370 more cases as testing increases

Panama registered 370 more cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 7,090 cases and 197 deaths, the health ministry said, noting that the newly registered cases were partially due to increased testing.

However, Luis Sucre, Panama's health vice minister, said about a quarter of all tests performed were positive in the country, which is one of Latin America's busiest transit points.

"This tells us that we're not meeting our required objectives for this phase," he told reporters.

Venezuela eases lockdown for children, seniors

Venezuela's coronavirus lockdown was eased for the second weekend in a row, allowing children and people over 65 to leave their homes for a few hours.

Families took advantage of the opportunity, taking to public squares and sports courts to get some exercise.

Children were seen playing with kites and looking at farm animals in a square in the centre of the capital Caracas.

Everyone appeared to be heeding calls from President Nicolas Maduro to wear face masks.

The Venezuelan government has reported 345 cases of the virus and 10 deaths.

Brazil reports 4,970 new cases, 421 deaths

There have been 4,970 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Brazil and 421 deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The nation has now registered 95,559 confirmed cases of the virus and 6,750 deaths. New cases increased roughly 5.4 percent on Saturday from the previous day, while deaths rose by roughly 6.7 percent.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies