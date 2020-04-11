Fast News

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus surged past 100,000 while confirmed infections reached about 1.7 million. Here are the latest updates for April 11:

Employees work on a production line manufacturing face masks at a factory, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China February 15, 2020. (Reuters Archive)

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases

Mainland China reported on Saturday 46 new coronavirus cases, including 42 involving travellers from overseas, up from 42 cases a day earlier.

China's National Health Commission said in a statement that 34 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were also reported, down from 47 the previous day.

Mainland China's tally of infections now stands at 81,953, while the death toll rose by three, to 3,339.

US marks record 2,108 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The United States on Friday become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The US has now recorded 18,586 deaths and is closing in on the toll of 18,849 dead in Italy, which has seen the most fatalities so far in the global pandemic.

Argentina extends coronavirus lockdown

Argentina will extend until April 27 the lockdown it imposed last month to control the spread of the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address on Friday, adding that the measure would be applied only in major cities.

The nationwide lockdown was first mandated on March 20.

Mexico registers 3,844 cases of coronavirus

Mexico reported 403 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country's total to 3,844 cases and 233 deaths, the health ministry said.

Panama registers 2,974 Covid-19 cases

Panama registered 222 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country's total to 2,974 cases and 74 deaths, the healthy ministry said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies