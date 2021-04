Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.8M people and infected over 130M globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 3:

Ray James, 40, receives his vaccine as eligibility expands to anyone over the age of 16 at the Bradfield Community Center through Health Partners of Western Ohio, US, March 29, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, April 3

100M people vaccinated in US

The United States reaped the fruits of its vaccination campaign against the pandemic as it became the first nation to reach 100 million people, but Europe's rollout faced fresh impediments and South America tightened restrictions in the face of Brazil's soaring infections.

The US reported surging job growth and loosened travel curbs as it reached around half of its adult population with at least one dose, with President Joe Biden vowing to cover the vast majority within weeks.

Led by a revival in the leisure and hospitality industries, the US economy created a mammoth 916,000 jobs in March, the Labor Department said.

But infections remain on the rise in parts of the United States, prompting Biden to urge Americans to keep wearing masks and taking other precautions to stop the pandemic that has killed more than 2.8 million people worldwide.

The US has suffered a catastrophic toll at more than 550,000 people dead, with health measures polarising the country since last year when Biden's predecessor Donald Trump criticized restrictions.

Australia's Queensland records one new local case

Australia's Queensland state, the epicentre of the most recent small outbreak of the virus, recorded a new infection on Saturday, health officials said, but risks to the public were minimal as the victim had been in isolation for days.

"We never know which is the person who is going to end up infectious, but here we have one who has been in quarantine," said Jeannette Young, chief medical officer of the northeastern state.

"So that's ideal."

Authorities had shut a coronavirus ward in a hospital in the state's capital of Brisbane to investigate how two of its patients became infected during the outbreak that spread in two separate clusters, Young added.

The total number of infections from the clusters has grown at 19, but authorities reined in the spread this week to lift on Thursday a three-day snap lockdown in the city of 2 million.

India's daily infections hit six-month high

India's daily infections hit another record for the highest tally since September, while daily deaths reached a five-month high, a Reuters count based on data from the health ministry showed.

The south Asian nation recorded 89,129 new infections and 714 deaths, the ministry said. That was the biggest single-day rise since September 20 last year and the most deaths since October 21, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have surged in India since the beginning of March, with its richest state of Maharashtra, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, the worst hit.

Late on Friday, the state's chief minister warned of a full lockdown to curb infections if people did not limit their movements.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 18,129

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 18,129 to 2,873,190, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 120 to 76,895, the tally showed.

Austria, Slovenia to help Czechs with vaccines

Austria and Slovenia on Friday promised thousands of vaccine doses for the Czech Republic after coming under fire from Brussels for refusing to help EU partners in greater need of jabs.

"We will help the Czech Republic bilaterally with 30,000 doses," Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in a statement sent to AFP.

Later his Slovenian counterpart Janez Jansa also pledged 10,000 doses for the Czech Republic.

"A year ago, at the beginning of the epidemic when we had no protection gear, the Czech Republic was the first to help us and sent us 1.5 million masks and other gear," Jansa said in a tweet, adding: "We said we will never forget it and we have not."

Russia reports over 24,000 virus-related deaths in February

Russia on Friday reported a decline in virus-related deaths in February on the previous month, as authorities say the worst of the pandemic has passed and aim to lift remaining curbs by the end of the summer.

The figures published by the Rosstat statistics agency showed 14,171 Russians died due to the virus in February, while a further 9,198 people died with the virus but primarily of other causes.

That total of 24,369 represented a decline of 36 percent on January, which saw 37,878 virus-related deaths -- a figure Rosstat revised up by nearly 10,000 compared to its initial count last month.

Argentinian president tests positive

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against coronavirus, announced that he had tested positive.

"At the end of today, after presenting a fever of 37.3 and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test, which was positive," he tweeted, adding he was waiting for the results of a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.

The president, who turned 62 on Friday, was in isolation as a precaution but said he was "physically well."

"Although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits," he said.

Hong Kong bars incoming Singapore Airlines flights

Hong Kong has barred until mid-April incoming passenger flights from Singapore operated by Singapore Airlines, after an arriving passenger tested positive for virus infection.

Three passengers on the carrier's March 31 flight also failed to comply with disease precautions, Hong Kong authorities said on Friday.

Singapore Airlines confirmed the order but said passenger services from Hong Kong to Singapore would not be affected by the suspension, which runs until Ap ril 16.

A transit passenger on the SQ882 flight had a negative pre-departure test result, but subsequently tested positive on arrival in Hong Kong, the airline said.

California to allow indoor gatherings

California cleared the way for people to attend indoor concerts, theater performances and NBA games for the first time in more than a year as the rate of people testing positive for the virus in the state nears a record low.

State officials won't require testing or proof of vaccination for some of those events, but they do limit the number of people allowed to attend. Events that do require testing and vaccinations will be allowed to have more paying customers than those that don’t. Only people who live in California can attend these live performances.

The rules are different for private indoor gatherings, including weddings, meetings or conferences. Those are only to be allowed if all guests test negative for the virus at least 72 hours in advance or show proof of full vaccination. The changes do not mention requiring proof of vaccination and put much of the enforcement on business owners and operators.

Florida governor issues order banning 'vaccine passports'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning businesses from requiring customers to show proof they have been vaccinated in order to get service.

The Republican governor had previously announced his intent to issue an order banning so-called “vaccine passports.” His action also barred any government agency in Florida from issuing such documentation for the purpose of providing proof of vaccinations.

In his executive order, DeSantis asserts that “vaccination passports reduce individual freedom and will harm patient privacy.”

Effective immediately, Florida businesses are barred from requiring patrons to provide documentation certifying vaccination to enter a business or to get served.

Latin America passes 25 million infections

Latin America and the Caribbean have passed the 25 million mark for recorded coronavirus cases as a surge in infections saw countries place restrictions on travel and movement while vaccine campaigns catch up.

An AFP tally showed the region reaching the grim milestone of 25,001,533 infections, putting it in third place after Europe with 44.2 million cases and the United States and Canada with over 31.5 million.

The death toll for Latin America and the Caribbean exceeded 788,000, according to AFP's count, second only to Europe which has lost some 936,000 people in the pandemic.

Brazil is at the epicentre of the region's latest epidemic wave, reporting a staggering 66,500 Covid-19 deaths in March alone, and more than 325,000 in total so far.

Mexico follows with more than 294,000 deaths, according to recent government data revealing figures much higher than the official fatality toll of about 203,000.

Kenya confirms new 19 deaths, 1,851 cases

Kenya’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 19 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,851 infections while conducting 9,676 tests in the last 24 hours amid the country’s third wave of the pandemic.

Total fatalities are now 2,186 while the tally of confirmed infections stands at 136,893, according to the ministry's latest update.

UK to ease restrictions to allow care home residents two visitors

Britain will allow care home residents in England two visitors later this month, giving some grandparents the chance to meet their grandchildren for the first time, the government said on Saturday.

To stop Covid-19 being spread in care homes which were badly hit during the initial outbreak of the disease last year, the government imposed tight restrictions on access during the latest strict lockdown which began in January.

Last month, measures were eased to allow each care home resident one indoor visitor, and from April 12, this will be doubled.

Parents will be allowed to bring babies and very young children, allowing some people the chance to meet the newest members of their family for the first time.

Visitors will have to wear personal protective equipment and provide a negative Covid test result.

Brazil registers 2,922 new deaths

Brazil has registered 2,922 new Covid-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the Latin American nation grapples with the worst of the pandemic so far and the world's highest daily death tolls.

First COVAX virus vaccines arrive in Belgrade

Serbia has received its first shipment of vaccines via the international COVAX mechanism.

More than 57,000 AstraZeneca doses arrived on a cargo plane that landed in the capital Belgrade.

Senior government ministers were there to welcome it.

Serbia also has a number of other vaccines, including Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sputnik.

The country of 7 million has so far vaccinated some 1.5 million people with at least one dose.

Serbia moved Friday to relax some of its restrictions, announcing plans to allow bars and restaurants to serve guests outside and to stay open for longer.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies