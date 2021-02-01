Fast News

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 103 million people around the world, with over 2.2 million fatalities. Here are developments for February 1:

A health worker draws a dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine in Newcastle upon Tyne, Britain, January 30, 2021 (Reuters)

Monday, February 1, 2021:

AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more vaccine doses – EU

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union during the first quarter, the bloc's executive arm said.

The new target of 40 million doses by the end of March is still only half what the British-Swedish company had originally aimed for before it announced a shortfall due to production problems, triggering a spat between AstraZeneca and the EU last week.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a call with seven vaccine makers that AstraZeneca will also begin deliveries one week sooner than scheduled and expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe.

“Step forward on vaccines,” tweeted Von der Leyen, who has come under intense pressure over the European Commission's handling of the vaccine orders in recent days.

The EU is far behind Britain and the United States in getting its population of 450 million vaccinated against the virus. The slow rollout has been blamed on a range of national problems as well as slower authorisation of the vaccines and an initial shortage of supply.

Israel extends lockdown for five more days

The Israeli Cabinet has voted to extend a nationwide lockdown for at least five more days as it struggles to bring a raging coronavirus outbreak under control.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that the restrictions, which have forced nonessential businesses and most schools to remain closed for the past month, will remain in effect until at least Friday. A ban on nearly all incoming and outgoing flights will remain in effect for another week.

The Cabinet is to meet on Wednesday to decide whether to extend the restrictions even longer.

China sees new cases fall in three-week low

China has reported the lowest daily increase in new Covid-19 cases in more than three weeks, official data showed, reversing a sharp uptick a day earlier, amid efforts to contain the disease ahead of a major holiday break.

New confirmed reported cases more than halved to 42, the National Health Commission said in a statement, down from 92 a day earlier and marking the lowest one-day increase since 33 reported on January 8.

Of the 33 new locally transmitted infections, northeastern Heilongjiang reported 22 new cases while new patients reported in neighbouring Jilin province fell to 10 from 63 a day earlier. The remaining nine cases were imported infections involving travellers arriving from overseas.

Ghana aims to get 17.6 million doses of vaccine by June

Ghana plans to procure 17.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June with the first doses arriving in March, President Nana Akufo-Addo said.

Like other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, Ghana is battling a second wave of the novel coronavirus. Its daily infection rate is rising and is close to record levels, data compiled by Reuters shows. So far it has recorded over 63,000 cases and 416 deaths.

"Our aim is to vaccinate the entire population, with an initial target of twenty million people," Akufo-Addo said in a speech to the West African nation of around 30 million.

He did not say which vaccines they planned to acquire.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies