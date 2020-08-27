Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 24.3 million people and killed over 828,000 people around the world. Here are updates for August 27:

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Abbott Laboratories to issue portable antigen tests

Abbott Laboratories has said that it won US marketing authorisation for a Covid-19 portable antigen test that can deliver results within 15 minutes and will sell for $5.

The portable test is about the size of a credit card, requires no additional equipment to operate, and can be conducted using a less invasive nasal swab than traditional lab tests, Abbott executives said on a call with reporters.

Abbott expects to ship tens of millions of tests in September, ramping to 50 million tests a month from the beginning of October.

The test, BinaxNOW Covid-19 Ag Card, could be used to check that people participating in larger gatherings, such as those returning to schools or workplaces, do not have Covid-19 and could help aid the reopening of the US, the executives said.

Abbott created a downloadable app that people who have taken the test could present before entering venues to show that they are Covid-19 free, they said.

Antigen tests are cheaper and faster than molecular diagnostic tests but somewhat more likely to fail to identify positive cases of the virus than lab-based diagnostic tests.

China sees eight new cases

China reported eight new Covid-19 cases in the mainland, down from 15 a day earlier, the country's health authority said.

All of the new cases were imported infections, which involve travellers from overseas, marking the 11th consecutive day of no locally-transmitted infections reported. China also reported 19 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 14 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections for mainland China now stands at 85,004, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the coronavirus, but not showing symptoms, as confirmed cases.

Australia sees lowest daily rise in two months

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported 23 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 113 new cases, its lowest daily rise of cases in nearly two months.

The southeastern state, which has become the country's virus hot spot, a day earlier reported its second-most deadly day of the pandemic with 24 deaths and logged 149 cases.

Strict lockdown measures have helped ease the daily rise of coronavirus infections in Victoria after the state hit a one-day high of more than 700 cases about three weeks ago.

New Zealand allocates funds for vaccine

Neighbouring New Zealand said it has allocated extra funding of "hundreds of millions of dollars" to help secure access to a coronavirus vaccine as soon as one becomes available.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declined to specify the total amount that will be spent on procuring the vaccine, citing commercial-sensitive reasons.

EU top trade official resigns over controversy

The European Union's top trade official Phil Hogan resigned late on Wednesday after he became embroiled in a controversy over a recent trip home to Ireland and questionable adherence to Covid-19 rules.

The move will force the EU's executive office to replace Hogan in the midst of the pandemic crisis, amid fraught trade relations with the United States and China, and as the final months of talks on a future deal with post-Brexit Britain approach.

“It was becoming increasingly clear that the controversy concerning my recent visit to Ireland was becoming a distraction from my work," Hogan said.



He came under fire amid allegations that he skirted rules other Irish citizens have to live by to contain the second wave of the pandemic. Not only had Hogan attended a posh golf dinner with some 80 guests when maximum attendance should have been much lower, but he was also criticised for traveling in parts of Ireland where a lockdown applied – and for emerging early from a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Argentina sees record daily rise

Argentina posted a record daily rise of 10,550 Covid-19 cases, the health ministry said, taking the total caseload to 370,188 as the country struggles to rein in the spread of infections while trying to ease open its crisis-hit economy.

The grain producer, which imposed a strict lockdown in March that initially helped slow the spread of the virus, is now fast catching up with other hard-hit countries in the region, including neighbouring Chile, where new infections have slowed.

Brazil records more than 1,000 deaths

Brazil reported 47,161 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,086 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Brazil has registered 3,717,156 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 117,666, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States

