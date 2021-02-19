Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 2.4 million people and infected over 110 million globally. Here are virus-related developments for February 19:

Funeral workers carry a casket during the burial of a Covid-19 victim at the Olifantsvlei cemetery, south-west of Joburg, South Africa January 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, February 19, 2021

Africa's Covid-19 death toll tops 100,000

Africa's reported death toll surpassed 100,000, a fraction of those reported on other continents but rising fast as a second wave of infections overwhelms hospitals.

The continent's reported deaths, at 100,354, compare favourably with North America, which has registered more than half a million, and Europe, which is approaching 900,000, a Reuters tally shows.

But deaths are rising sharply across Africa, driven by its southern region, especially economic powerhouse South Africa, which accounts for nearly half.

New Zealand vaccinators receive jab ahead of formal rollout

New Zealand officials injected a small group of medical professionals with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in preparation for a wider rollout over the weekend.

The group chosen for the test run were vaccinators who will be administering the inoculation to border and quarantine staff from Saturday.

Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield said the test run gave vaccinators the opportunity to handle the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, which requires ultra-low temperature storage.

Germany reports 9,113 cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 9,113 to 2,369,719 , data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 508 to 67,206, the tally showed.

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing vaccine in pregnant women

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have started an international study with 4,000 volunteers to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their vaccine in healthy pregnant women, the companies said.

Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in high-risk professions take coronavirus vaccines even without proof they are safe for them.

Dr. William Gruber, senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development for Pfizer, said in an interview the company could have results by the fourth quarter of 2021.

London Fashion Week goes virtual as Covid bites

London Fashion Week begins on a virtual format due to a virus lockdown with mainstays like Victoria Beckham shunning the event but others like Burberry embracing the online avatar.

Despite the absence of global celebrities and fashionistas, designers such as Turkey's Bora Aksu, Britain's Molly Goddard and Ireland's Simone Rocha will stream their collections on the London Fashion Week website.

Most of the 94 designers participating in the show, which concludes on Tuesday, will broadcast video highlights of their collections showcasing menswear, womenswear or mixed fashions in an event that is now gender-neutral.

Thailand reports 130 cases

Thailand reported 130 new virus cases, taking its total infections to 25,241.

One additional death was confirmed, taking fatalities to 83 overall, the country's Covid-19 taskforce said at a briefing.

Biden to visit Pfizer factory as Americans clamour for more vaccine supply

President Joe Biden heads to Kalamazoo, Michigan, to visit the Pfizer Inc manufacturing plant that is churning out vaccines, as state and local governments across the country clamour for more.

Biden is due to tour Pfizer's largest manufacturing site and its only facility in the United States making the vaccine at a time when less than 15 percent of the US population is vaccinated.

The United States has rolled out ambitious vaccination programs in recent weeks that include large sites capable of putting shots into thousands of arms daily, as well as hospitals and pharmacies.

Mexico's death toll rises to 178,108

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 1,047 new deaths from coronavirus in the country, bringing the toll to 178,108.

New Zealand reports one new locally transmitted case

New Zealand reported one new locally transmitted case of coronavirus on Friday, which was linked to the existing cluster in its biggest city Auckland.

The new case was a household contact of some of the previously reported cases, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It also said there were three new cases in managed isolation facilities at the border.

Study in Israel shows Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first dose – The Lancet

The first dose of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine is 85% effective, a study of Israeli healthcare workers published in The Lancet medical journal has found.

The research was conducted on more than 7,000 healthcare workers who were vaccinated at the Sheba Medical Centre in Israel. Researchers saw an 85% reduction of symptomatic Covid-19 between 15 and 28 days after they were given the vaccine.

Overall infections, including among asymptomatic patients, were reduced by 75%.

Japan finds more than 90 cases of new virus strain – media

Japanese health authorities have found more than 90 cases of a new strain of the Covid-19 virus, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Friday.

The variant is believed to have come from overseas but is different from strains that originated in Britain and South Africa, according to the report which cited Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Japan has reported 151 cases of variants from Britain, South Africa and Brazil, according to the health ministry. The nation has had more than 400,000 cases of Covid-19 with 7,194 fatalities.

China reports 10 new mainland cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reported 10 new mainland Covid-19 cases on February 18, down from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to eight from 20 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,816, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Rich nations stockpiling a billion more Covid-19 shots than needed – report

Rich countries are on course to have over a billion more doses of Covid-19 vaccines than they need, leaving poorer nations scrambling for leftover supplies as the world seeks to curb the coronavirus pandemic, a report by anti-poverty campaigners found on Friday.

In an analysis of current supply deals for Covid-19 vaccines, the ONE Campaign said wealthy countries, such as the United States and Britain, should share the excess doses to "supercharge" a fully global response to the pandemic.

The advocacy group, which campaigns against poverty and preventable diseases, said a failure to do so would deny billions of people essential protection from the Covid-19-causing virus and likely prolong the pandemic.

The report looked specifically at contracts with the five leading Covid-19 vaccine makers - Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax. It found that to date, the United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan have already secured more than 3 billion doses - over a billion more than the 2.06 billion needed to give their entire populations two doses.

Brazil passes 10 mn infections

Brazil, the country with the second-highest coronavirus death toll, passed the 10-million mark for reported infections on Thursday, amid a deadly second wave and problems with its vaccination campaign.

The country became the third to reach the grim mark – after the United States and India – with more than 51,900 new infections in 24 hours, according to official data.

Over the same one-day period, 1,367 people died, bringing the total to over 243,400.

Brazil's figure of 10,030,626 came amid mounting criticism of how President Jair Bolsonaro's government has handled the epidemic and a vaccination response.

So far, three percent of the population of 212 million have received one of two required vaccine doses.

Biden to pledge $4B to COVAX vaccine program at G7 meeting

The Biden administration will pledge $4 billion to a coronavirus vaccination program for poorer countries in hopes of prying loose bigger donations from other governments, US officials said on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden will use his first meeting with leaders of Group of Seven advanced economies on Friday to announce an immediate $2 billion donation to the COVAX program co-led by the World Health Organization, officials said. COVAX aims to ensure a fair supply of coronavirus vaccines around the world.

The United States will provide the remaining $2 billion over the next two years as other nations fulfil and make their own pledges, the officials said.

Venezuela kicks off Covid vaccine program

Venezuela started immunising health care workers against the coronavirus Thursday with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, as the government said it intended to inoculate 70 percent of the population by year end.

Glendys Rivero, a 37-year-old surgeon from Los Teques in the country's north, was the first to receive one of the 100,000 doses to have arrived so far.

"We started this first phase of immunisation on the right foot, in this fight against the pandemic and for the defence of the health of the people," President Nicolas Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Along with medical personnel, police, soldiers, parliamentarians and other public servants will be among the first to receive jabs in Venezuela's vaccination program.

Elderly people, particularly vulnerable to the virus, were not singled out in the timetable announced Wednesday by Maduro, who said mass immunisation of the general public will begin in April.

South Africa reports 2,327 new cases

South Africa recorded 2,327 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed infections in the country to 1,498,766, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

Mkhize said 230 more deaths were also recorded, taking the total number of fatalities to 48,708.

He said the highest number of deaths were recorded in Limpopo province, where 122 people died from Covid-19 related illnesses in a day, followed by Kwazulu-Natal province, which lost 27 lives, and the Eastern Cape 24.

Gauteng province, which includes the economic hub Johannesburg and capital Pretoria, recorded 21 deaths, while the tourism hub of Western Cape registered 19 fatalities and Free State province seven.

Two provinces out of the country’s nine, which include the North West and Northern Cape provinces, did not report any new deaths.

Mkhize said at least 1.4 million people in the country had recovered from the virus, representing a recovery rate of 93.6%.

He said 8.8 million people have been tested for the virus since the pandemic was first discovered last March. Meanwhile, 34,556 new tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies