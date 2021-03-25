Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 125 million people, claiming at least 2.7 million lives around the world. Follow updates for March 25:

A pedestrian wearing a mask to protect against Covid-19 passes a wall mural on a sidewalk in Johannesburg, Wednesday, February 24, 2021. (AP)

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Africa's second wave was worse but saw fewer measures

Research has shown that Africa experienced a 30 percent rise in infections in its second wave of coronavirus last year but implemented fewer public health measures than in the first.

Writing in The Lancet medical journal, researchers said a loosening of public health measures such as distancing and intermittent lockdowns probably contributed to higher death tolls during the second wave.

The study looked at Covid-19 case, death, recovery and test data carried out across all 55 African Union member states between February 14 and December 31, 2020.

Using publicly available data, it also analysed health control measures such as school closures and travel restrictions.

At the end of 2020, the continent had reported nearly 2.8 million Covid-19 cases – three percent of the global total – and just over 65,000 deaths.

Daily new cases during the first wave numbered 18,273. During the second wave this figure stood at 27,790 – a 30 percent rise.

Canada adds blood clot warning to AstraZeneca's vaccine

Canada's health department has said that it has updated the product label for AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine to provide information on "very rare reports of blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets."

Health Canada continues to back the vaccine, saying that it had not received any reports of these blood clots to date.

Canada, which is using AstraZeneca doses made at the Serum Institute of India, has received 500,000 doses and expects to get 1.5 million more by May.

Brazil surpasses 300,000 deaths

Brazil's death toll in the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 300,000, as a deadly surge that has pushed hospitals to the brink made it the second country after the United States to pass the bleak milestone.

A total of 300,685 people in Brazil have now died of Covid-19, the health ministry said, as the country struggled to deal with an explosion of cases blamed on a local variant of the virus that is believed to be more contagious.

Brazil currently has the highest daily death toll in the pandemic by far. It has more than tripled since the start of the year, to an average of 2,273 for the past week.

President Jair Bolsonaro announced earlier he was launching a crisis committee to deal with the pandemic, a change of course amid mounting pressure over a situation he has repeatedly minimised.

France reports 65,373 new confirmed cases

France has reported 65,373 new coronavirus cases, more than four times the number of cases officially registered the previous day, health ministry data showed.

The number of deaths due to the Covid-19 disease was up by 248 over the last 24 hours, totalling 93,180, the ministry said.

China reports 11 new mainland cases

Mainland China has reported 11 new Covid-19 cases, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 10 from eight cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,136, while the death toll remained unchan ged at 4,636.

AstraZeneca vaccine 76 percent effective in updated US trial results

AstraZeneca has said its Covid-19 vaccine was 76 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness, citing a new analysis of up-to-date results for its major US trial.

US health officials earlier in the week publicly rebuked the drug maker for using "outdated information" when calculating that the vaccine was 79 percent effective.

That marked a new setback for the vaccine that was once hailed as a milestone in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, but has been dogged by questions over its effectiveness and possible side-effects.

AstraZeneca reiterated on Thursday that the shot, developed with Oxford University, was 100% effective against severe or critical forms of the disease.

It also said the vaccine showed 86% efficacy in adults 65 years and older.

The latest trial data, which has yet to be reviewed by independent researchers or regulators, was based on 190 infections and 32,449 participants in the United States, Chile and Peru. The earlier interim data was based on 141 infections through February 17.

Tokyo Olympic torch relay begins in Fukushima

The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics has begun its 121-day journey across Japan and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23.

The relay began in northeastern Fukushima prefecture, the area that was devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and the meltdown of three nuclear reactors.

About 18,000 died in the tragedy,

The first runner with the torch was Azusa Iwashimizu, a player from the Japan team that won the Women's World Cup in 2011.

The opening ceremony for the start of the relay was held at J-Village, a soccer training site.

The ceremony was closed to the public because of the fear of spreading Covid-19, but was shown on national television.

The relay is a big test for the upcoming Olympics with fear among the public that the event could spread the virus to rural and more isolated parts of the country.

About 10,000 runners are expected to take part, with the relay touching Japan's 47 prefectures.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies