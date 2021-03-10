Fast News

The coronavirus has killed more than 2.6M people and infected over 118M worldwide. Here are the latest developments for March 10:

Senior citizens wait to receive Sinopharm vaccine against the Covid-19, at a vaccination centre in Islamabad on March 10, 2021. (AFP)

March 10, 2021:

Pakistan launches coronavirus vaccination drive

Pakistan has launched a Covid-19 vaccination for the general public, starting with older people, as it grapples with a high degree of vaccination hesitancy among its 220 million people, even among health workers.

The drive begins with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said.

According to a survey released last week, nearly half of healthcare staff had concerns over China's Sinopharm vaccine, which is the only one available in Pakistan for now.

The poll of 555 medical workers conducted by Gallup Pakistan and a physicians' association between February 12 and February 20 found that many health workers would prefer other vaccines.

Pakistan distributed 504,400 Sinopharm vaccine doses to provincial authorities by February 20, and 230,000 frontline health workers had got a shot by Friday, Sultan said.

India cases cross seven million

India's virus cases have crossed 7 million with a number of new cases dipping in recent weeks, even as health experts warn of mask and distancing fatigue setting in.

The Health Ministry registered another 74,383 infections in the past 24 hours. India is expected to become the pandemic's worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the US, where more than 7.7 million infections have been reported.

The ministry also reported 918 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 108,334.

Morocco, Kenya approve Russian coronavirus vaccine

Morocco and Kenya have approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against the new coronavirus.

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund which is promoting the vaccine globally, said that 48 countries had now approved Sputnik V for use.

Iraq pilgrims defy virus protocols as case numbers rise

Thousands of pilgrims clad in black walked the streets of Baghdad, part of a weeklong procession to a revered shrine, bypassing barbed wire set up by security forces and spurring fears of another wave of coronavirus on the heels of the papal visit.

Crowds of men and women defied the tight security measures set up by Iraqi authorities to contain the spread of the virus during the annual pilgrimage, expected to reach its peak number of worshippers on Wednesday to commemorate the death of Imam al Kadhim, a revered figure in Shia Islam.

Iraq is in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus, spurred chiefly by a more infectious strain that was first discovered in the UK.

The country has imposed a full lockdown from Friday to Sunday, and partial curfew beginning at 8 pm and ending at 5 am, for the rest of the week. Non-essential businesses, as well as schools and mosques, should be closed during this time, per the rules.

Poland reports 17,260 new cases

Poland has reported 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases, the highest number since November, data by Health Ministry showed, as the country grapples with its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of virus cases in Poland has exceeded 1.8 million, including 45,997 deaths.

Russia reports 466 new deaths

Russia has reported 9,079 new Covid-19 cases, including 1,116 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,351,553 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said that 466 people had died in past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 90,275.

Brazil posts new record of 1,972 deaths in a day

Brazil has registered 1,972 new Covid-19 deaths in a single day, a record, according to the Health Ministry.

The country saw 70,764 new cases of coronavirus, reaching a total of 11.1 million infections. Brazil's Covid-19 death toll is currently at 168,370.

Rio de Janeiro-based research institute Fiocruz said in a report on Tuesday that more than 80 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied in the capitals of 25 of Brazil's 27 states.

In 15 of Brazil's largest cities, 90 percent of ICU beds are occupied.

The institute said a growing number of cities risk a collapse of their health systems.

Japan to face South Korea in first home game since pandemic

Japan will play South Korea in a friendly in Yokohama in their first home game since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The four-time Asian champions will take on their Korean neighbours at the 72,000-capacity Nissan Stadium, although attendance restrictions have yet to be announced.

The greater Tokyo region – including Yokohama – is currently under a coronavirus state of emergency that is set to end on March 21.

Under the restrictions, attendance at sporting events is capped at 5,000 or half capacity, whichever is lowest.

Covid rescue plan expected to pass Congress

US President Joe Biden's massive relief plan is on track to cross the finish line with a final House vote, stimulating an economy digging out from the coronavirus pandemic and offering a lifeline for millions of families.

The $1.9 trillion package, broadly popular with Americans and approved by the Senate over the weekend, is expected to narrowly clear Congress days before a crucial deadline, culminating a weeks-long negotiation over its cost and scope.

If it reaches his desk, Biden -- who made the American Rescue Plan his top legislative priority -- could sign the historic bill into law by week's end.

But the plan that funds Covid vaccines, preserves unemployment benefits for millions, and sends relief checks of up to $1,400 to most Americans can afford very few Democratic defections.

Bulgaria reports 3,502 new cases

Bulgaria has reported 3,502 new cases, its highest daily tally in three months, while the number of deaths increased to 132, government data showed.

The Balkan country, which has already banned non-urgent operations in hospitals in many cities, has said regional health authorities could close schools, shopping malls and gyms and restaurants if they deem it necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

UK pandemic would have been worse without test and trace - minister

The pandemic would have been worse in Britain without the test and trace system, British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said after a report said the $31.91 billion programme had not proven its worth.

"Whatever the coronavirus experience we have had as a nation, good and bad, it would have been one heck of a lot worse if we didn't have a test and trace system which has contacted so many people and prevented the disease from spreading further," he told Sky News.

China launches virus passport system for travel

China has launched a system of virus passports to kickstart international travel.

Chinese citizens can download the new certificates and use them to enter and leave the country.

Hailed as the world's first virus passport, similar schemes are also under discussion in the US and the EU, but the Chinese scheme is not mandatory.

Furthermore, as it is only available for Chinese citizens, it is not yet clear how it could work internationally.

PGA Tour sees 'light at end' of Covid tunnel

PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan said testing would continue for the forseeable future, but expressed optimism the pandemic crisis was easing with "light at the end of the tunnel".

Speaking ahead of this week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Monahan said there would be no let-up in the strict testing program that tour players are required to undergo.

However, Monahan believes as vaccines become more widely available to players and fans, the present restrictions will ease.

A year ago, the Players Championship was abandoned after the opening round as the pandemic triggered a complete shutdown of sport in North America.

This week's tournament will be taking place with spectators in the galleries although daily attendance will be capped at around 20% of capacity, approximately 8,000 fans.

New York, Florida lower vaccination age threshold to 60

The American states of New York and Florida are preparing to make vaccines available to people aged 60 and over, as the vaccination campaign in the US, the world's worst-hit country in the pandemic, accelerates.

As of March 10, New York state residents aged 60 and older will be able to be vaccinated, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing on Tuesday, though appointments continue to be difficult to obtain on government websites.

In New York, as in many other US states, the vaccines, initially reserved for caregivers and nursing home residents, are already being offered to those over 65 and to people with underlying health conditions, as well as to a growing number of workers deemed essential, such as firefighters and police.

WTO boss seeks boost for vaccine production

The World Trade Organization's chief called for action on boosting vaccine production in developing countries as several members of the global trade watchdog urged her to hold urgent talks with manufacturers to do so.

"The fact is that each additional day the vaccine shortage continues, people will pay with their lives," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at a two-day summit focused on vaccine production, adding that around 130 countries were still waiting for vaccines.

She added that new vaccine manufacturing sites could be prepared in six to seven months or less than half the time previously thought.

In a sign that her ideas are gaining traction, seven of the body's 164 members released a document on Tuesday urging her to hold urgent talks with vaccine developers and manufacturers on boosting production.

The WTO chief has few executive powers and members' support is essential.

Estonia goes into partial lockdown

Estonian government banned groups larger than two people on, closed non-essential shops and told restaurants to switch to take-aways as part of a drive to contain a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Primary school will have to switch to online education, which was mandated to older students earlier this month in the Baltic nation of 1.3 million battles the second highest per capita rate of infections in the EU after the Czech Republic.

The government said it had recorded 1,336 cases over the previous 14 days per 100,000 people, more than twice the level seen a month ago and a fifth more than last week, when it told restaurants and many shops to close during weekend to control the surge.

The new restrictions, which come into effect from Thursday, will stay until April 11.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies